3A Regional Baseball: Kelso can’t find rally, eliminated by Stanwood

KELSO — The magic had to run out at some point. It does with every run, even for the last team standing.

Kelso’s run to the Regional play-in game of the 3A State Tournament started with the Hilanders erasing a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 win over Timberline in the opening round of the playoffs. But facing the same deficit on Tuesday the Hilanders didn’t have any magic left, falling 3-1 to Stanwood and getting eliminated from the tournament in the process.

The Hilanders never found their tempo at the plate, going hitless for the first three frames as Stanwood’s Dalton Thompson walked just one batter in a solid but short stint on the mound.

“I thought their pitcher did a really good job mixing up speeds and trying to command the curveball in the zone,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “I thought early we put a couple really good swings on it that just found some gloves.”

But trailing 2-0 heading to the fourth, the Hilanders found more success off Stanwood’s Aidan O’Neil. Hunter Letteer broke up the Spartans’ no-hit bid with a liner up the middle for a single. Ben Muraski bunted Letteer to second before Jackson Toms found a line drive down in the outfield to move him to third.

Hitting is contagious and the Hilanders’ dugout started to chatter, making Kelso fans believe that it was time for a breakthrough inning like the Hilanders had against Auburn Mountainview in the second round of Bi-Districts, when they rode a seven-run inning to an 8-4 win.

Carson Ryf added another tally to the barrel chart with line drive that popped the centerfielder’s glove but was deep enough to score Letteer on a sacrifice.

Then a walk from Easton Marshall and an infield single from Zeke Smith loaded the bases for the Hilanders, turning that chatter into a dull roar. But Sean McFarland couldn’t find a gap in the infield, grounding out to first to end the rally.

The Hilanders never seriously threatened again. The seventh inning miracle wasn’t there, and the Hilanders took to the outfield with heavy hearts and hugs for their seniors.

“There’s not many words for it,” Parsons said. “These 12 seniors have been through the ringer these last four years of high school. To come back in the first full year of high school baseball and battle the whole way (like) they did all year.”

Ryf finished 1-for-2 with Kelso’s only RBI and Letteer, Toms, Smith and Brett Hoover had the only other hits for Kelso as the Spartans held them to just five on the day.

Jackson Toms tossed a complete game but took the tough luck loss. Toms’ performance was admirable as he attempted to build off Kelso’s one-hitter led by Carter Gaston against North Thurston on Saturday. Toms threw 110 pitches in the game and just eight went for hits. Toms also struck out five with three walks.

“He’s been such a bulldog all year long being able to get out of scenarios,” Parsons said. “They made a couple good swings on balls he left up in the zone, but overall I thought he was just fantastic for all seven innings he threw for us.”

The Spartans took their first run, unearned, on a double from Jordin Lee that sailed over the left fielder’s head and scored Braeden Requa, who reached on error. Then Stanwood went up 2-0 with an RBI single from Mason Goodson before responding to Kelso’s only run with a Cameron Bailey RBI single in the sixth.

The loss may have ended Kelso’s season short of where they wanted to go, but Parsons had a positive outlook for what they accomplished, even as the loss was still stinging for the players.

“We put another banner up in the gym for another State appearance and academic State Champs at the same time. There’s just not enough good things to say about the things that this team did for the last four or five months we’ve been together,” Parsons said.

Parsons himself caps his first year as Kelso’s skipper and the former Hilander player took some time to reflect on the experience of leading his alma mater.

“It’s been a lot,” Parsons said. “It’s everything I expected to be and it’s been awesome. These guys have made it really fun to come out here and compete every single day.”

But when it came to taking credit for the run, the first-year coach responded like a seasoned veteran, deflecting all the success to his players he shares the dugout with.

“These 18 guys, they are so close knit,” Parsons said. “They spend not only every day out there on the baseball field but a lot of time together outside of baseball. They’ve been together through this whole entire thing.”

Parsons’ job will likely be a little more difficult in year two. This year he had 12 senior leaders to rely on that won’t be back, leaving a lot of empty roster spots to fill next season. But the blueprint is there. Parsons said they’ll look to the 2018 team’s run to the State title as the mold for the future, but there’s plenty to learn from this year’s State team, too.

“That’s the model we’re setting after,” he said. “We come here now and we make it to the final 20 and a State appearance and this is what the model is going to be going forward. To never give up, never go down easy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.