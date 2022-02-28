3A OSAA Wrestling roundup: Rainier places three wrestlers, finishes 9th as a team at State

LA PINE, Ore. — The Rainier Columbians’ wrestling team saw three grapplers finish in the top four at the 3A State championships on Saturday and placed ninth as a team with 46 total points.

Logan Chapman was the top placer for Rainier with a silver medal at 152 pounds. Chapman notched a second round pin over Devin Martin of Harrisburg to get his tournament started and then scored an 11-4 points decision over Kaden Lorimor of La Pine in order to reach the championship bout. In the finals Chapman came up on the wrong end of a 6-3 decision against Hunter Kemper of Burns.

After dropping his first match of the tournament by points Rainier’s Christian Roberts bounced back with a string of wins in order to claim third place at 132 pounds. Roberts pinned Cord incher of Douglass in the first round of their match and then pinned Jackson O’Connor in the second round of their bout in order to reach the bronze match. In his final match Roberts outlasted Carter Lardy or Burns for an 8-4 decision that clinched third place.

Hunter Hendricks finished in fourth place at 106 pounds after falling in the semifinals. Hendricks won his first match of the tournament with a second round pin over William Madrigal of Riverside but lost by points in a tech fall to the eventual champion, Luke Cheek of Harrisburg, in the semis. Hendricks then pinned Lyosha Mitchell of Creswell in the second round of their consolation match before suffering a pin at the hands of Tyson flack of La Pine in the bronze medal match.

“Damon LaRue, David Rice and Donovan Smith all participated but weren’t able to place,” Rainier coach Matt Hendricks noted.

Gavin Fortelney and Hayden Murphy each picked up wins on the dark side of the bracket after losing their tournament openers but “lost in blood rounds” before qualifying for a spot on the podium.

Clatskanie set a two-person contingent to the tournament but managed just six team points. Ben Blackwood was unable to secure a victory but Ernesto Rojas notched a pin in the first round of his opening match against Mason Webb of La Pine before falling into the consolation side. Rojas earned an 8-1 win over Brayden Greenwald of Warrenton to stay alive but lost by points to Eli Anderson of Pleasant Hill to fall just short of a top-four finish.

