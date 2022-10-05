 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
3A Prep Volleyball

3A High School Volleyball: Kelso Thompson's return unites Kelso in sweep of Evergreen

  • 0
Emily Thompson Kelso Volleyball

FILE — Kelso setter Emily Thompson (10) sets a pass while Bella Hadaller prepares to attack against Mt. Spokane on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

 Ryan Peerboom, The Daily News file

VANCOUVER — The Kelso volleyball team provided a glimpse of its full potential Tuesday with a sweep over Evergreen in 3A Greater St. Helens League play with wins of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-13.

Emily Thompson returned to the fold for the Hilanders after sitting out Saturday's action at the Monarch Challenge and her presence was immediately evident. Thompson finished with a team-high 17 assists and four aces in the win. Presley Nippert led Kelso's offense with 11 kills while adding two blocks.

"The team played as a unit, stuck to the game plan and improved our game IQ," Kelso coach Michelle Mury said.

Rielee Gourde notched seven kills on a .438 hitting percentage and added six digs with a passer rating of 2.56. Lucy Hight posted six kills for Kelso with a .417 swing rate against the Plainsmen.

Royal Grafton added six kills and helped keep the Hilanders in system with a 2.33 passer rating. Annalee Johnson tallied four aces, Ruby Sereday posted eight digs, Olivia Chilton led the team with four blocks and Natalie Bair added 10 assists.

People are also reading…

Last but not least, Halle Johnson contributed five digs and seven assists in a well-balanced win for the visitors in blue and gold.

Kelso (7-1, 4-1 league) will host Skyview on Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil is calling it a career. The 15-year head coach of the Chinooks volleyball squad announced the 2022 season will be her last coaching Kalama volleyball.

O’Neil has been a stalwart leader and constant winner at Kalama. She  delivered eight league titles, seven district titles and a 2016 State title over the course of her 15-year run.

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh, pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens, hit a 3-2 pitch from Domingo Acevedo just inside the right-field foul pole for a solo homer that sent the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001. Raleigh came through with his 26th home run of the season, the most ever by a Seattle catcher. Aside from the clinching a spot in the postseason, Seattle stayed 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top wild-card spot and one half-game ahead of Tampa Bay as the three continue to jockey for seeding.

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe reveals 'systemic' emotional, sexual abuse in women's soccer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News