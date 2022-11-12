3A High School Volleyball: Kelso sweeps, gets swept to open Districts

BONNEY LAKE — The Kelso volleyball team came away from the first day of the 3A District 3/4 on Friday, sweeping Kentlake to open the day before falling to Peninsula in three sets in the nightcap.

The Hilanders took out the No. 7 seeded Falcons by scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-15.

Presley led Kelso with six kills and four blocks while Rielee Gourdee managed five kills to go with seven digs.

Royal Grafton added five kills, Ruby Sereday turned up seven digs, Lucy HIght posted three blocks and Annalee Johnson held serve for 16 points in the win.

Facing the No. 1 seeded Seahawks the Hilanders hung tough but couldn’t get over the top. Kelso lost by two points in both of the first two sets, dropping the set 25-23, 28-26, 25-10.

Nippert and Gourde each posted ten kills in the loss while Johnson put up 10 digs. Natalie Bair handed out 14 assists and landed two aces while Emily Thompson dished nine assists.

Defensively Gourde managed seven digs and Sereday posted five digs for the Hilanders.

The loss left Kelso two wins from a State tournament berth and just one loss away from a premature ending to their season.

The Hilanders opened up their Saturday slate with a morning game against Lakes (No. 14) at Bonney Lake High School in a loser-out game. A win would advance Kelso to play the winner of Lincoln and Spanaway Lake at 3 p.m. in a winner-to-State game. A loss in the afternoon would leave Kelso with one more chance to secure a ticket to State in a loser-out match Saturday evening.