 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
3A Prep Volleyball

3A High School Volleyball: Kelso strives for perfection in sweep of Heritage

  • 0

A team that strives to be perfect every time it steps on the court put together a dominant three-set win over Heritage in the 3A Greater St. Helen’s league contest by doing the little things well.

The set scores were 25-10, 25-12 and 25-8, and it was almost perfect.

Kelso was outstanding at the service line, in the serve-receive phase and in its passing. Where they really shined over the Timberwolves on Thursday night, however, was in their pursuit. The Hilanders were all over the floor competing for every point, and winning most of them as a result.

A great example of their effort came on a dramatic point in the second set. Despite being up nine points, a dig got away from one of the Hilanders, traveling well past the baseline towards the padded wall at the rear of the gym. Hilanders sophomore Josie McNew chased the ball down as if it was set point in a fifth-set tiebreaker. She lofted it it back to a teammate, who then hit a shot over her shoulder 25 feet to carry over the net into the Heritage side of the court.

People are also reading…

“This team does work for everyone else. They are so selfless,” Kelso head coach Michelle Mury said. “They just want to win…They’re perfectionists, they don’t want to make mistakes. They really up their game to keep their unforced errors to a minimum.”

Kelso jumped on Heritage from the opening point on their home court. The Hilanders opened a 3-0 lead which turned into a 17-9 lead quickly. They took the set 25-10, then opened up a 9-0 lead in the second set as Annalee Johnson went on a 9-point service run with four aces.

The Hilanders ability to play error-free volleyball was a clear differentiating marker in the contest. So was their use of off-system plays. They were outstanding all game with well-timed tips and dump shots that kept Heritage off balance.

“Our offense has made a little adjustment this year to be more intentional about where we hit (the ball),” Mury said. “We’re pushing them to be more mature hitters instead of just swinging away. (We tell them to) look at what’s open and place it.”

One of Kelso’s top outside hitters, senior Presley Nippert spoke about how she has reinvented her own attack strategy at the net in line with what her coach has preached this season. Nippert had a game-high 13 kills to go with a .435 hit percentage in the win.

“I’ve had a little struggle throughout the season of wanting to kill every single ball, and over time I’ve realized that doesn’t work all the time, they catch onto that,” Nippert said. “So, really mixing up my shots, where I’m hitting from, what sets I’m hitting off of, throwing some tips in there, has really helped.”

Olivia Chilton delivered five kills and a .714 hit percentage, while senior setter Emily Thompson had 18 assists to help Kelso stay close to its pursuit of perfection.

Kelso (8-2, 2-1) returns to the floor at Evergreen, Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil is calling it a career. The 15-year head coach of the Chinooks volleyball squad announced the 2022 season will be her last coaching Kalama volleyball.

O’Neil has been a stalwart leader and constant winner at Kalama. She  delivered eight league titles, seven district titles and a 2016 State title over the course of her 15-year run.

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States two years running. Now at 4.8 million players nationwide according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, a growth of 40 percent over the last two years. Here in Longview, 96 people are members of the Longview Pickleball Club which needs more infrastructure to meet the growing demand.

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News