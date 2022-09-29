3A High School Volleyball: Kelso strives for perfection in sweep of Heritage

A team that strives to be perfect every time it steps on the court put together a dominant three-set win over Heritage in the 3A Greater St. Helen’s league contest by doing the little things well.

The set scores were 25-10, 25-12 and 25-8, and it was almost perfect.

Kelso was outstanding at the service line, in the serve-receive phase and in its passing. Where they really shined over the Timberwolves on Thursday night, however, was in their pursuit. The Hilanders were all over the floor competing for every point, and winning most of them as a result.

A great example of their effort came on a dramatic point in the second set. Despite being up nine points, a dig got away from one of the Hilanders, traveling well past the baseline towards the padded wall at the rear of the gym. Hilanders sophomore Josie McNew chased the ball down as if it was set point in a fifth-set tiebreaker. She lofted it it back to a teammate, who then hit a shot over her shoulder 25 feet to carry over the net into the Heritage side of the court.

“This team does work for everyone else. They are so selfless,” Kelso head coach Michelle Mury said. “They just want to win…They’re perfectionists, they don’t want to make mistakes. They really up their game to keep their unforced errors to a minimum.”

Kelso jumped on Heritage from the opening point on their home court. The Hilanders opened a 3-0 lead which turned into a 17-9 lead quickly. They took the set 25-10, then opened up a 9-0 lead in the second set as Annalee Johnson went on a 9-point service run with four aces.

The Hilanders ability to play error-free volleyball was a clear differentiating marker in the contest. So was their use of off-system plays. They were outstanding all game with well-timed tips and dump shots that kept Heritage off balance.

“Our offense has made a little adjustment this year to be more intentional about where we hit (the ball),” Mury said. “We’re pushing them to be more mature hitters instead of just swinging away. (We tell them to) look at what’s open and place it.”

One of Kelso’s top outside hitters, senior Presley Nippert spoke about how she has reinvented her own attack strategy at the net in line with what her coach has preached this season. Nippert had a game-high 13 kills to go with a .435 hit percentage in the win.

“I’ve had a little struggle throughout the season of wanting to kill every single ball, and over time I’ve realized that doesn’t work all the time, they catch onto that,” Nippert said. “So, really mixing up my shots, where I’m hitting from, what sets I’m hitting off of, throwing some tips in there, has really helped.”

Olivia Chilton delivered five kills and a .714 hit percentage, while senior setter Emily Thompson had 18 assists to help Kelso stay close to its pursuit of perfection.

Kelso (8-2, 2-1) returns to the floor at Evergreen, Tuesday.