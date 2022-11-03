3A High School Volleyball: Kelso sticks it to Evergreen in Senior Night sweep

With a gymnasium lit up like a ‘Senior night’ block party the seniors led the way as the Hilanders leveled Evergreen 25-9, 25-14, 25-15, Thursday.

With a blue and gold balloon arch adorning the doorway, and a gymnasium full of Lassies faithful, the two teams were playing for second place in the 3A Greater St. Helens League. With playoff seeding and senior pride on the line it was Kelso who pushed their way into an early lead in all three sets.

“We practiced pushing our offense,” said Kelso coach Michelle Mury. “Mixing it up, and having more of a variety instead of going to our normal. We were successful in the approach, which was satisfying.”

The Hilanders were able to keep the Plainsmen offense at bay most of the night due to the dominating performance that they put together, not just with their service and attack, but with their defense as well.

“Our serving was top-notch,” Mury continued. “We were able to take them out of their offense.”

Annalee Johnson and Natalie Bair led the way at the service stripe for Kelso with six aces each. On the attack, the Lassies tallied up 39 kills and were led by Presley Nippert's ten spikes. Bair and Emily Thompson both had 19 assists to help keep the Hilanders' hitters in motion.

On the defensive side, Kelso totaled up 60 digs as they did their best to prevent anything at all from hitting the ground. Ruby Sereday led the way with 19 digs, while Johnson and Rielee Gourde both had 10.

A good portion of the success of the Hilanders this season has been in part of the performance and leadership of the five seniors: Nippert, Gourde, Johnson, Sereday, and Thompson. They look to continue that leadership by setting the tone moving forward.

“We can depend on our seniors,” Mury added. “They don’t get in their heads because they lean on each other, its a community out there on the court. I’ve never had a team like this, where everyone is focused on the team first. I’ve let them start leading the timeouts, and the words of leadership have been incredible."

With second place in league wrapped up, and their district playoff journey about to begin, the Hilanders were in a reflective mood after the win.

“It was amazing,” stated Nippert. “Just really getting that camaraderie back together with our team, that we haven’t had as much lately. With the joy after every single point and the serving runs, it felt great the whole entire time. Taking that quick win in three set the tone for us heading into playoffs... We wanted the win.”

The Lassies will play the second seed of the NPSL on November 11th at Bonney Lake High School in the opening round of the bi-district tournament.