3A High School Volleyball: Kelso refines its swings in sweep of Heritage

VANCOUVER — Instead of coming out swinging on Tuesday the Kelso volleyball team tried something a little bit different. Using a newly refined approach the Hilanders managed to put Heritage away in three efficient sets of 3A Greater St. Helens League volleyball by scores of 25-13, 25-18 and 25-16.

Royal Grafton led Kelso’s offense with nine kills and an impressive .500 hitting percentage on her swings.

“It was nice to see Royal step up,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “She went in and placed the ball where I wanted her to three times in a row and got three kills. It’s just being that mature hitter and not trying to hit it so hard, but placing it and having some strategy.”

Presley Nippert added nine kills, while Rielee Gourde notched six kills to go with 12 digs and a 2.33 serve-receive rating.

Annalee Johnson led Kelso with 13 digs and Ruby Sereday added a dozen digs for the defense.

“Annalee picked up so much tonight,” Mury said. “I don’t think she had an error.”

Emily Thompson handed out a team-high 19 assists to go with three aces in the win, and Natalie Bair turned in 18 assists with her own trio of aces.

“Our setters were tough,” Mury said. “Nat always keeps us in the game…she had some good dumps.”

With the win Kelso (12-3, 3-1 league) is locked into the No. 2 slot in the 3A GSHL. The Hilanders will host Evergreen on Thursday to wrap up their regular season with a senior night celebration.

The bi-district tournament will begin Nov. 11 at Bonney Lake High School. Teams advancing in the winner’s bracket will play on Nov. 12 at Capital High School.

It’s critical that we win that first one otherwise we'll be playing so many games that weekend,” Mury said.