3A High School Volleyball

3A High School Volleyball: Kelso makes short work of Mt. View

Kelso volleyball Royal Grafton

Kelso freshman Royal Grafton prepares to send the volleyball back over the net during a sweep over Mountain View at home, Tuesday, Sept. 27. Grafton finished the night with five kills in the 3A GSHL win.

 Courtesy of Bob Gaston

The Hilanders took care of business on their home court, Tuesday, sweeping aside Mountain View with scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-23 in 3A Greater St. Helens League volleyball action.

Presley Nippert led the Kelso offensive attack with 13 kills, while Natalie Bair dished a team-high 17 assists with one aces for good measure.

Kelso volleyball stock celebrate

With a raucous student section cheering them on, Presley Nippert, Annalee Johnson and Rielee Gourde celebrate a point in Kelso’s 25-23 third set comeback win over Mountain View, Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Kelso.

After taking the first set by 11 points the Hilanders found themselves in a much closer affair the rest of the way. The third set was just a two-point decision in favor of Kelso, with the home team taking the set in comeback fashion.

Annalee Johnson helped to keep Kelso in set with a team-high nine digs to go with four aces. Emily Thompson added 15 assists to keep the blue and gold offense humming.

Olivia Chilton also turned in some inspired play at the net to keep the Thunder from gaining any traction.

People are also reading…

“Olivia stepped up her game today,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “We’ve been practicing that power tip and she did some amazing placement of balls and then built up her confidence and had some amazing hits.”

Rilee Gourde Kelso volleyball

Kelso's Rilee Gourde gets tall and reaches for the ball during a sweep over Mountain View at home, Tuesday, Sept. 27. Gourde posted six kills in the 3A GSHL victory.

Rilee Gourde posted six kills for Kelso, with Royal Grafton turning in five kills. Ruby Sereday added five digs with 13 service points and three aces.

“Overall I feel like Olivia and Ruby were standouts that maybe the stats don’t always show,” Mury said. “(Ruby) was a player that stood out to us just with her reading and covering and defense. She was the steady eddy back there.”

Kelso (5-1, 2-1 league) will host Heritage on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

