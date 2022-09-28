3A High School Volleyball: Kelso makes short work of Mt. View

The Hilanders took care of business on their home court, Tuesday, sweeping aside Mountain View with scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-23 in 3A Greater St. Helens League volleyball action.

Presley Nippert led the Kelso offensive attack with 13 kills, while Natalie Bair dished a team-high 17 assists with one aces for good measure.

After taking the first set by 11 points the Hilanders found themselves in a much closer affair the rest of the way. The third set was just a two-point decision in favor of Kelso, with the home team taking the set in comeback fashion.

Annalee Johnson helped to keep Kelso in set with a team-high nine digs to go with four aces. Emily Thompson added 15 assists to keep the blue and gold offense humming.

Olivia Chilton also turned in some inspired play at the net to keep the Thunder from gaining any traction.

“Olivia stepped up her game today,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “We’ve been practicing that power tip and she did some amazing placement of balls and then built up her confidence and had some amazing hits.”

Rilee Gourde posted six kills for Kelso, with Royal Grafton turning in five kills. Ruby Sereday added five digs with 13 service points and three aces.

“Overall I feel like Olivia and Ruby were standouts that maybe the stats don’t always show,” Mury said. “(Ruby) was a player that stood out to us just with her reading and covering and defense. She was the steady eddy back there.”

Kelso (5-1, 2-1 league) will host Heritage on Thursday at 7 p.m.