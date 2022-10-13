 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A Prep Girls Soccer

3A High School Girls Soccer: Swanson and Ross put Kelso over Battle Ground

Kelso girls soccer Skylar Ross

Battle Ground's Avery Lammers and Kelso's Skylar Ross races after the ball at Kelso High School on Thursday, September 15, in Kelso.

 KATELYN METZGER, THE DAILY NEWS

BATTLE GROUND — The Lassies got back on the right foot Wednesday with a 2-0 win over the Tigers in 3A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer action.

Maya Swanson scored both goals for Kelso, with Skylar Ross notching both assists.

“After a slow start in the first five minutes we were able to control the ball more and find dangerous players, in dangerous positions, putting pressure on the Battle Ground defense,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said.

Swanson notched her first goal in the 20th minute. The score was set up by a curling cross by Ross on a corner kick that ricocheted off the crossbar and landed at Swanson’s feet.

Five minutes later Ross handed out another helper to Swanson.

“Skylar picked the ball up on the left side just inside (our) half, played a diagonal ball across the field to a running Maya Swanson who buried the ball in the lower right of the Battle Ground goal,” Tatro noted.

Kelso’s coach credited senior defenders Ellie Freund and Josei Settle for helping to keep the shutout intact. The Lassies’ goalkeeper, Tara Liebe, earned the rest of the kudos.

“(She) was able to start the attack with composure and confidence,” Tatro said of Liebe.

Kelso (5-5-1, 3-1 league) will play at Prairie on Monday.

