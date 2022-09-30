3A High School Girls Soccer: Ross and Ross power Kelso to win over Evergreen

VANCOUVER — Three goals from the Ross sisters carried Kelso to a 3-1 victory against Evergreen in the 3A Greater St. Helen’s league contest, Thursday.
Skyler Ross opened the scoring for the Hilanders after taking a pass from Sydney Walters to give Kelso a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.
After Evergreen tied the score 1-1, Karsyn Ross put the Hilanders back in front when she drilled a left-footed shot past the Evergreen keeper.
With a 2-1 lead in the second half, Kelso dominated possession until Karsyn Ross tallied her second goal of the game when sophomore Amiyah Emerson laid off a good ball to her at the top of the penalty box.
Kelso (3-3-1, 2-1) has won two games in a row and will look to make it three straight on Tuesday when it hosts Prairie.