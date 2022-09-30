 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A Prep Girls Soccer

3A High School Girls Soccer: Ross and Ross power Kelso to win over Evergreen

Kelso soccer sideline 9.8.JPG

The Kelso bench looks on during the first half of the Hilanders' soccer match against cross-river rival Mark Morris, Thursday, Sept. 7. Kelso won 2-0.

 Anthony Dion

VANCOUVER — Three goals from the Ross sisters carried Kelso to a 3-1 victory against Evergreen in the 3A Greater St. Helen’s league contest, Thursday.

Skyler Ross opened the scoring for the Hilanders after taking a pass from Sydney Walters to give Kelso a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.

After Evergreen tied the score 1-1, Karsyn Ross put the Hilanders back in front when she drilled a left-footed shot past the Evergreen keeper.

With a 2-1 lead in the second half, Kelso dominated possession until Karsyn Ross tallied her second goal of the game when sophomore Amiyah Emerson laid off a good ball to her at the top of the penalty box.

Kelso (3-3-1, 2-1) has won two games in a row and will look to make it three straight on Tuesday when it hosts Prairie.

