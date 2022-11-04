3A High School Girls Soccer: Kelso shutout by Mountain View at bi-districts

BATTLE GROUND — The Kelso girls soccer team was denied a berth to the 3A State tournament in their first opportunity to earn one after a 2-0 loss to Mountain View in their third round match of the 3A District 3/4 Tournament, Thursday.

Audre Dizon scored a goal during stoppage time before the half to put the Thunder up 1-0. Then in the 44th minute Lauren Krith posted another goal to give Mountain View its lasting advantage.

Kelso senior goalkeeper Tara Liebe had eight saves in the playoff loss.

The Hilanders have one more District playoff game and one more shot to earn their ticket to State that comes along with it.

On Saturday, Kelso (8-6-2) will face Auburn-Mountain View (9-6-1) at Mt. Tahoma High School at 3 p.m. The winner of that match will advance to State and the loser will see their season end.