3A Prep Girls Soccer

3A High School Girls Soccer: Kelso hangs a six pack on Evergreen

Kelso girls soccer Sadie Schierscher stock

Kelso defender Sadie Schierscher looks upfield for a pass during the cross-river contest, Saturday at Schroeder Field. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

 Anthony Dion

Skylar Ross scored two goals to lead Kelso to a 6-1 victory against Evergreen in its final regular season contest, Wednesday, at Schroeder Field.

Ross’ goals came in the fourth and 45th minutes. Her first goal opened the scoring on a header to the net.

In the 22nd minute, junior McKenzie Milligan scored on her own rebound just after entering the game as a substitute.

The Hilanders would add four more goals in the second half after taking a 2-0 lead into the break.

After Ross’ goal in the 45th minute increased Kelso’s lead to 3-0, junior defenseman Avery Ness scored from a tight angle in the 48th minute, growing Kelso’s lead to 4-0.

In the 70th minute, Ellie Moore used her speed to out-run the Evergreen defense and slide a shot past their keeper into the net for a 5-0 lead.

Christina Nguyen put Evergreen on the scoreboard in the 71st minute. The win was the Hilanders’ second over Evergreen in league play, with a combined score of 9-2.

Attempts by The Daily News to obtain a report or comments from Kelso were unsuccessful.

Kelso (6-5-3, 4-1-2 league) will host a District playoff match at Schroeder Field on Saturday at 1 p.m.

