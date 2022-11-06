3A High School Girls Soccer: Kelso falls 1-0 to Auburn Mountainview, misses out on State

TACOMA — The Kelso girls soccer team made a run to remember in the 3A bi-district tournament but came up just shy of a state tournament bid after losing 1-0 to Auburn Mountainview, Saturday, at Mt. Tahoma High School.

The winner-to-state game was locked in a scoreless tie for the first 60 minutes before the Lions were able to score what would become the game-winning goal.

“The team played very well today, and all season,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said, while praising his players’ commitment to the game plan. “Credit to Auburn, they are a talented team that knows how tot play the game the right way.”

Goalkeeper Tara Liebe notched 16 saves for Kelso in the season ending loss. On the other end of the pitch Karysn Ross managed five shots on goal and Skylar Ross put three shots on frame.

“Our girls did a fantastic job taking away their strengths and creating goal scoring chances,” Tatro added.

Saturday was the second time in as many tries that the Hilanders dropped a winner-to-state game by one score.The losses were disappointing to the girls in the blue and gold kits but those shortcomings did little to sour their coach on the efforts of his team this season, especially the senior group of Josei Settle< Ellie Freund, Hayley Little, Skylar Ross and Liebe.

“Big thanks to our seniors for their dedication and leadership this year,” Tatro said.