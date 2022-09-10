3A High School Football: Kelso passing game wipes out Capital on the road

OLYMPIA — One week after the defense and ground game led the way in the team’s win over Timberline, Kelso used a dynamic passing attack Friday night in a dominant 47-14 road win at Capital.

Sophomore quarterback Tucker Amrine completed 14 of 20 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns. What's more, in just his second career start he did not turn the ball at all and spread the ball around to eight different receivers.

The Hilanders jumped out to a 33-0 lead over the Cougars by the end of the first half with a safety opening up the scoring. The first quarter safety made it two consecutive weeks that the Kelso defense has opened up the game with the rare two-point score.

“I was really proud with how the kids played in the first half,” Kelso head coach Steve Amrine said. “We came off the bus and really played hard.”

After Tucker Amrine attempted just six pass attempts in week one against Timberline, coach Steve Amrine was determined to make sure teams knew his team wasn’t one dimensional on offense. The Hilanders came out throwing the ball early and often in the first half against the Cougars of the 3A South Sound Conference.

“We wanted to make sure we were diversified enough to make teams have to defend both (elements) of our offense,” said coach Amrine. “I liked that we were able to spread the ball around to more players this week.”

Zeke Smith, Conner Noah, Ethan Mitchell and Easton Marshall all hauled in touchdown passes for the Hilanders.

Judah Calixte added a seven-yard touchdown score, and Laurence Bostic punched in a score from two yards out for the Hilanders.

On defense, linebacker Cale Franzen and Naiser Lukas had outstanding games for the Kelso. Lukas came down with an interception for the lone turnover of the game for the Hilanders.

Also of note for Kelso, sophomore kicker Tate Meade was 6-for-6 on extra-point attempts and perfect on his lone field-goal attempt, knocking home a kick from 30-yards out.

Kelso (2-0) continues its non-conference slate next Friday when it hosts 2A powerhouse Tumwater.