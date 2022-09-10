 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
3A Prep Football

3A High School Football: Kelso passing game wipes out Capital on the road

  • 0
090422-lng-spt-kelso-football-6.jpg

Kelso cheerleaders lead the audience at Kelso High School on Friday, September 2, in Kelso.

 Katelyn Metzger

OLYMPIA — One week after the defense and ground game led the way in the team’s win over Timberline, Kelso used a dynamic passing attack Friday night in a dominant 47-14 road win at Capital.

Sophomore quarterback Tucker Amrine completed 14 of 20 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns. What's more, in just his second career start he did not turn the ball at all and spread the ball around to eight different receivers.

The Hilanders jumped out to a 33-0 lead over the Cougars by the end of the first half with a safety opening up the scoring. The first quarter safety made it two consecutive weeks that the Kelso defense has opened up the game with the rare two-point score.

“I was really proud with how the kids played in the first half,” Kelso head coach Steve Amrine said. “We came off the bus and really played hard.”

People are also reading…

After Tucker Amrine attempted just six pass attempts in week one against Timberline, coach Steve Amrine was determined to make sure teams knew his team wasn’t one dimensional on offense. The Hilanders came out throwing the ball early and often in the first half against the Cougars of the 3A South Sound Conference.

“We wanted to make sure we were diversified enough to make teams have to defend both (elements) of our offense,” said coach Amrine. “I liked that we were able to spread the ball around to more players this week.”

Zeke Smith, Conner Noah, Ethan Mitchell and Easton Marshall all hauled in touchdown passes for the Hilanders.

Judah Calixte added a seven-yard touchdown score, and Laurence Bostic punched in a score from two yards out for the Hilanders. 

On defense, linebacker Cale Franzen and Naiser Lukas had outstanding games for the Kelso. Lukas came down with an interception for the lone turnover of the game for the Hilanders.

Also of note for Kelso, sophomore kicker Tate Meade was 6-for-6 on extra-point attempts and perfect on his lone field-goal attempt, knocking home a kick from 30-yards out.

Kelso (2-0) continues its non-conference slate next Friday when it hosts 2A powerhouse Tumwater.

Box Score

At Olympia

Hilanders 47, Cougars 14

Kelso  16 17 7 7 – 47

Capital 0 0 7 7 – 14

Scoring Summary 

K – Safety

K – Tucker Amrine 29-yard pass to Zeke Smith (Tate Meade Kick)

K – Tucker Amrine 52-yard pass to Conner Noah (Meade kick)

K – Tucker Amrine 48-yard pass to Ethan Mitchell (Meade kick)

K – Tucker Amrine 48-yard pass to Easton Marshall (Meade kcik)

K – Meade 30-yard FG

C – Angus Hubbard 10-yard pass to Jaden Fulton-Sundberg (Kai Laukanen kick)

K – Judah Calixte 7-yard run (Meade kick)

K – Laurence Bostic 2-yard run (Meade kick)

C – Hubbard 12-yard pass to Fulton-Sundberg (Laukanen kick)

Team Stats          K              C

First Downs       N/A            N/A

Rushing Yards  152             N/A

Passing Yards   277 N/A

Total Yards        429 N/A

Comp-Att-Int    14-20-0 N/A

Fumbles/Lost     0-0 N/A

Penalties/Yards   N/A N/A

Individual Stats

Rushing: K – Calixte 10/102, Noah 4/32, Naiser Lukas 1/21, Bostic 4/3, Amrine 1/2, Parsons 2/-2

Passing: K – Amrine 14-20/277

Receiving: K – Smith 3/59, Bannock Allen 3/31, Mitchell 2/56, Marshall 2/49, Noah 1/52, Brett Hoover 1/14, Cale Franzen 1/8, Calixte 1/8

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News