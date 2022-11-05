3A High School Football: Kelso overcomes 24-point deficit to upend Gig Harbor

For the third consecutive season, the Kelso Hilanders are headed to the 3A State football playoffs.

The Hilanders got it done in improbable fashion Saturday at Schroeder Field in front of a half-filled Ed Laulainen Stadium after falling behind 14-0 in the first two minutes, and then trailing 34-10 with less than a minute to play in the first half.

Yet, somehow, some way, Kelso managed to score 35 unanswered points over the final 25 minutes to defeat Gig Harbor 45-34 in the 3A District 3/4 playoff game to advance to State.

Gig Harbor opened the game by connecting on an 81-yard touchdown pass as Will Landram found Gavin Nash on a crossing route. Nash ran untouched about 70 yards after the catch for the score and then the Tides’ defense generated a pick-six on the ensuing Kelso possession when Benji Parks jumped a pass in the flat and took it 66 yards to the house.

“We spotted them 14 before we even had a chance to put our coffee down,” Kelso head coach Steve Amrine said. “We started to contain the quarterback a little bit and not allowing him to get out.”

Kelso had to adjust its personnel on defense in the latter part of the second quarter after Naiser Lukas went down with an injury and was unable to return. In his place, Kai Chaney and Logan Hiatt saw more playing time and made it count.

“Those were the only adjustments, just getting the personnel figured out,” Amrine noted. “It was just about staying with it, trusting the process and trusting our guys. There were no scheme changes at all. We just locked the hubs in and started playing.”

The Tides appeared to have the game all but won with 3:17 to play in the second quarter when Benjamin Stevens scored on a 40-yard pass from senior quarterback Landram to cap a three-play, 72-yard drive in which each play was a Stevens catch along the near sideline.

For the touchdown, Stevens cut in on a slant from his receiver position, found a huge hole in the Kelso zone, took the pass from Landram and jetted down the sideline with nary a hand laid on him.

The Kelso sideline appeared shaken and demoralized. The Gig Harbor sideline, meanwhile, was rocking.

Landram finished the game 20 for 28 passing for 333 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also threw three interceptions and that’s part of the reason Kelso was able to find life where there appeared to be none.

Then there were the 13 penalties flagged on Gig Harbor, a fumble and a missed field goal. To say the Tides shot themselves in the foot would be an understatement.

Still, credit Kelso for making big plays when they had to be made. First, it was Lukas with an interception with the Hilanders trailing 14-0 and needing a spark. Kelso converted that turnover into three points after a 47-yard drive.

The second big play came from 5-foot-5 senior punt returner Bannick Allen, who ripped off a return of about 50 yards by breaking three tackles to set Kelso up at the Gig Harbor 28-yard line trailing 27-3. Needing to get six points from the possession, Conner Noah converted on fourth-and-three with a 14-yard touchdown run right up the middle of the Tides’ defense.

Noah was once again a workhorse for Kelso. He finished with 203 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries to lead the Hilanders offense. He also stepped up on defense time and time again and had a key interception early in the fourth quarter.

After the Hilanders were able to close the deficit to 34-17 at halftime, Kelso took the second-half kick and scored with a quick, five-play drive which saw Noah break free on a 59-yard touchdown on a read option pitch from quarterback Tucker Amrine.

Suddenly down just 34-23, all of Kelso believed it was back in the game. And it was right.

The turning point may have come on the ensuing Tides’ possession. Gig Harbor took the ball at its own 47-yard line, drove 44 yards to the Kelso nine-yard line only to be stuffed on three consecutive plays inside the Kelso 10. The Tides settled for a 26-yard field goal and missed it.

Two plays later, Kelso receiver Zeke Smith got behind the Gig Harbor secondary and Amrine found him with his best throw of the game. Smith went 78 yards to the end zone and Kelso converted the two-point conversion. The deficit was down to three points, at 34-31, and Kelso had all of the momentum.

At the outset of the fourth quarter, Gig Harbor came up with a key fourth-down stop when senior defensive back Colton Oyster broke up a pass. Landram attempted to get the offense rolling again four plays later (after consecutive false start penalties) with a deep ball down the sideline only to see Noah tear the ball away from the receiver.

At every turn, Kelso showed that it simply wanted to win more.

To Noah, it was easy to see what changed after the Hilanders found themselves trailing by four scores.

“Everybody believing in each other and knowing that momentum is key,” Noah said. “In the past few games we got rolling in the second half. (It was) just momentum. Momentum was big for us there.”

Kelso took its first lead of the game eight plays after Noah's interception. Amrine found Judah Calixte down the seam on a 25-yard pass play with 7:31 remaining in the game.

On Gig Harbor’s next possession, Landram’s receiver tried to wriggle free from a Kelso tackle only to put the ball on the turf. Kelso recovered the fumble and three plays later, Calixte was back in the end zone after making two clever cut backs against the Tides defense to roll 48 yards for the score.

Calixte finished with 110 yards rushing on 11 carries, and another 25 yards receiving in addition to the two scores.

The victory sends Kelso to the 3A state tournament beginning Friday. Their opponent was set to be determined by the seeding committee on Sunday. Last season Kelso fell to O’Dea in the round of 16.

Regardless of who they play, rest assured the Hilanders will be tested.

“If you’re playing football in the middle of November at the 3A level you have a pretty good football team,” Amrine said. “This is the third straight year we’ve gotten to the round of 16 at the 3A level. That’s pretty special.”