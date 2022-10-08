3A High School Football: Kelso lets the kids play in 48-0 win over Heritage

It’s not often that a high school football battle is preceded by a bit of diplomacy but that’s exactly what went down before Kelso hosted Heritage for a 3A Greater St. Helens clash on the gridiron at Ed Laulainen Stadium, Friday. Sporting an inexperienced roster and crestfallen by injuries the T-Wolves sent a letter to the Hilanders before kickoff in order to explain their plight.

To its credit, Heritage didn’t shirk its commitment with a late-breaking forfeit to save face. Instead, the T-Wolves simply asked for mercy from the hosts.

And to that end the Hilanders obliged, for the most part. First, though, Kelso let its big dogs eat.

After forcing a quick three-and-out on the opening drive of the contest Kelso quickly made hay on their artificial turf of home. Judah Calixte took his first touch of the game and busted off a 53-yard run deep into Heritage territory. On his next carry Calixte finished what he started with a five yard touchdown run just three and a half minutes into the game.

Four minute s later, after another three-and-out for the T-Wolves, it was Trey Hoover’s turn to make the cannon go boom when he hauled in a five-yard pass from Tucker Amrine. That touchdown toss was set up by a run of 30 yards by Calixte.

Calixte led Kelso with 90 rushing yards and a touchdown on just four carries.

Hoover showed off his sticky mittens on the Hilanders’ ensuing turn on defense when he jumped a passing route and pulled down an interception on the T-Wolves’ 22 yard line. Shortly thereafter that turnover was spun into points on a 10-yard touchdown run by Laurence Bostic.

A fumble by Heritage on the kickoff signaled the end of Kelso’s full tilt offensive, but that didn’t stop the Hilanders from lighting up the scoreboards. With backup quarterback Logan Hiatt under center Kelso went back to the air and a pass that took a witch’s path across a nearly full moon landed safely in the hands of Easton Marshall for a 25-yard score that left the hosts with a 27-0 lead with more than two minute left in the first quarter.

“We just wanted to come out and play a lot of people and stay healthy. We checked a lot of boxes tonight as far as that goes,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said.

With Hiatt getting the hang of things as signal caller the Hilanders went back to the air on their next possession but changed target. This time it was Ethan Mitchell who hauled in the pass for a touchdown to put the Hilanders up 34-0 with 11:02 left in the half.

A six-yard touchdown run from Bostic halfway through the second quarter pushed the Kelso lead up to 41-0 and all that was left for the home crowd to do was count down to the start of the third quarter when the running clock would begin to show its mercy.

With the big lead provided by the players from the front end of the depth chart, Amrine made sure to get the sideline churning with ample substitutions in the second half.

“They work their butt off in practice and do a great job and they deserve the opportunity to play,” Amrine said of the Hilanders varsity backups and junior varsity players who saw their first extended prime time action. “But with our schedule there hasn’t been many opportunities to open it up.”

The third quarter rolled by in scoreless fashion but in the fourth quarter Mason Hanson got in on the fun for the home team. Sporting jersey number 32 and conspicuously absent from the official roster, Hanson burst onto the scene with a 32-yard run that ended with him being pushed out of bounds just before the pylon.

The cannon operator in the north end zone didn’t notice the early exit, though, and fired off a big boom a bit prematurely. Hanson made sure that the blast wasn’t wasted when he packed the pigskin the final two yards for the game’s final score on the following play.

Kelso’s defense was stout all game long, holding Heritage to just 53 yards of total offense. In the second half Dawson Shoddy helped keep the Hilanders on the attack when he recovered a fumble. That turnover followed a batted ball that was caught by a heritage lineman and subsequently coughed up to the senior defensive lineman.

“He went over and rang the bell,” Amrine said.

Bostic, a junior, rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns on five scores, while Blake Parsons picked up 36 yards on 11 carries.

“We’ve got three running backs coming back that I like,” Amrine noted. “The future looks good.”

Kelso starting quarterback Tucker Amrine completed 1-of-2 passes for a five yard touchdown. Hiatt completed all four of his attempted for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Zeke Smith caught one pass for 32 yards to lead the Kelso receiving corps. Marshall caught one pass for 25 yards and a score and Mitchell caught one pass for 10 yards and a touchdown. Gunnar Grafton and Hoover each hauled in one pass for five yards, with Hoover’s netting a touchdown.

“Shoutout to Logan Hiatt. He came in and played quarterback. He starts on defense but did a great job playing at quarterback tonight, too,” Coach Amrine said. “I’m very proud of how his attitude has been and how he has done.”

Having come out of the white flag game against Heritage healthy and more experienced across the board the Hilanders will now gear up to play Mountain View on a quick turnaround as they look to maintain their top positioning in the 3A GSHL.

“The next three games are going to be real battles,” Coach Amrine said. “We’re excited to get to this point. We should be healthy and meaningful football in October is pretty exciting.”

Kelso (4-2, 2-0 league) will play Mountain View at 4:30 p.m. next Thursday on the road at McKenzie Stadium.