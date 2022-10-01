 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
3A Prep Football

3A High School Football: Kelso defends home turf in win over Prairie

  • 0
Kelso football Judah Calixte

Kelso senior running back Judah Calixte leaps over a Prairie defender Friday night in Kelso. His acrobatics helped him rack up 116 yards and a touchdown in the Hilanders’ 28-20 win.

 Courtesy of Bob Gaston

The Hilanders bounced back in a big way Friday night, piling up yards on the ground and through the air while laying some licks on defense on the way to a 28-20 win over Prairie in their 3A Greater St. Helens League Opener against Prairie.

Kelso took care of the football early and posted a 21-0 lead before bracing itself against the Falcons attack and holding on for the one score victory in front of a curious crowd at Ed Laulainen Stadium.

“We came out really hot and we were up good and then they never went away,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “It was a really good team win. To bounce back after getting beat twice in a row by really good teams, to come back and win the league opener in front of the home crowd, it was a good win.”’

After starting the season 2-0 the Hilanders fell back to .500 with back-to-back losses to Tumwater and Camas. Those games were in the rearview mirror after Friday night’s performance.

People are also reading…

Kelso football Zeke Smith

Kelso wide receiver Zeke Smith snags a sideline pass Friday night against the Prairie Falcons. Smith caught five passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He also blocked two extra points in the 28-20 league win.

The Hilanders made a big splash for their first score when quarterback Tucker Amrine connected with Zeke Smith for a 53-yard air strike with 5:38 remaining in the first quarter. Three minute later Kelso balanced its attack with a 51-yard rushing score from Conner Noah.

Noah wound up leading all Kelso rushers with 183 yards and that touchdown on 24 carries. Judah Calixte added 116 yards and a score on 17 carries.

Amrine pointed out the big push from Kelso’s offensive line, especially Brady Phillips, Jaydon Eubanks, Payton Stewart and Dominic Kemp. Those bruisers set the Hilanders up for 309 rushing yards and 18 first downs in the contest, with an average of 6.2 yards per run.

Kelso took a 21-0 lead with 9:41 left before halftime on a 54-yard touchdown from Calixte.

That lead would not last, though, as Prairie found its offensive rhythm in time to cut the Scots lead to just two scores before the intermission. The Falcons broke the seal with 6:29 left in the half when Isaac Watson hit Nathan Phonphouvanh on a 36-yard touchdown pass.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Coach Amrine said. “That quarterback for them is good. And their front was good and they’ve got some skill players who can run.”

Three minutes into the second half the Falcons let Braden Slamp show off his arm with a nine yard touchdown pass to Alex Juhl to get within one score.

Kelso was held scoreless in the third quarter but answered back in the fourth when Tucker Amrine connected with Smith again, this time for a 15-yard touchdown strike.

Amrine would finish the game having completed half of his 16 passes for a total of 134 yards and two scores. Smith caught five of those throws for 133 yards and both touchdowns.

Kelso football Zeke Smith

Kelso wide receiver Zeke Smith counted a dozen stars while waiting for a rainbow of a pass Friday night in Kelso. When the ball finally arrived, the senior turned it into a pot of gold. Prairie defenders arrived in time to grab Smith after his catch at the 22 yard line, but he spun away from them to score Kelso’s third touchdown of the first half in a 28-20 league win.

“Zeke had some amazing catches,” Coach Amrine said.

Not only that, but Smith also blocked a pair of extra points when he wasn't snatching football out of thin air.

Prairie had one last push in the tank and got back within one score with 2:28 remaining in the game when Slamp threw a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Falcons then dialed up an onside kick but Ethan Mitchell came up clutch for the Hilanders on the recovery. Kelso then turned back to its ground game and churned out a couple of first downs to salt the game away.

Kelso’s Steel Kilt defense held Prairie to just 63 rushing yards in the game, with 212 yards allowed through the air.

“I want to mention Ethan Mitchell. He did a really good job at outside linebacker, too,” Coach Amrine said. ‘Kai Chaney did a good job at corner and NaiserLukas had a good game, too. He’s been playing his butt off.”

Kelso (3-2, 1-0 league) will host Heritage next Friday at 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil is calling it a career. The 15-year head coach of the Chinooks volleyball squad announced the 2022 season will be her last coaching Kalama volleyball.

O’Neil has been a stalwart leader and constant winner at Kalama. She  delivered eight league titles, seven district titles and a 2016 State title over the course of her 15-year run.

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh, pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens, hit a 3-2 pitch from Domingo Acevedo just inside the right-field foul pole for a solo homer that sent the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001. Raleigh came through with his 26th home run of the season, the most ever by a Seattle catcher. Aside from the clinching a spot in the postseason, Seattle stayed 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top wild-card spot and one half-game ahead of Tampa Bay as the three continue to jockey for seeding.

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News