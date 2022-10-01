3A High School Football: Kelso defends home turf in win over Prairie

The Hilanders bounced back in a big way Friday night, piling up yards on the ground and through the air while laying some licks on defense on the way to a 28-20 win over Prairie in their 3A Greater St. Helens League Opener against Prairie.

Kelso took care of the football early and posted a 21-0 lead before bracing itself against the Falcons attack and holding on for the one score victory in front of a curious crowd at Ed Laulainen Stadium.

“We came out really hot and we were up good and then they never went away,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “It was a really good team win. To bounce back after getting beat twice in a row by really good teams, to come back and win the league opener in front of the home crowd, it was a good win.”’

After starting the season 2-0 the Hilanders fell back to .500 with back-to-back losses to Tumwater and Camas. Those games were in the rearview mirror after Friday night’s performance.

The Hilanders made a big splash for their first score when quarterback Tucker Amrine connected with Zeke Smith for a 53-yard air strike with 5:38 remaining in the first quarter. Three minute later Kelso balanced its attack with a 51-yard rushing score from Conner Noah.

Noah wound up leading all Kelso rushers with 183 yards and that touchdown on 24 carries. Judah Calixte added 116 yards and a score on 17 carries.

Amrine pointed out the big push from Kelso’s offensive line, especially Brady Phillips, Jaydon Eubanks, Payton Stewart and Dominic Kemp. Those bruisers set the Hilanders up for 309 rushing yards and 18 first downs in the contest, with an average of 6.2 yards per run.

Kelso took a 21-0 lead with 9:41 left before halftime on a 54-yard touchdown from Calixte.

That lead would not last, though, as Prairie found its offensive rhythm in time to cut the Scots lead to just two scores before the intermission. The Falcons broke the seal with 6:29 left in the half when Isaac Watson hit Nathan Phonphouvanh on a 36-yard touchdown pass.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Coach Amrine said. “That quarterback for them is good. And their front was good and they’ve got some skill players who can run.”

Three minutes into the second half the Falcons let Braden Slamp show off his arm with a nine yard touchdown pass to Alex Juhl to get within one score.

Kelso was held scoreless in the third quarter but answered back in the fourth when Tucker Amrine connected with Smith again, this time for a 15-yard touchdown strike.

Amrine would finish the game having completed half of his 16 passes for a total of 134 yards and two scores. Smith caught five of those throws for 133 yards and both touchdowns.

“Zeke had some amazing catches,” Coach Amrine said.

Not only that, but Smith also blocked a pair of extra points when he wasn't snatching football out of thin air.

Prairie had one last push in the tank and got back within one score with 2:28 remaining in the game when Slamp threw a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Falcons then dialed up an onside kick but Ethan Mitchell came up clutch for the Hilanders on the recovery. Kelso then turned back to its ground game and churned out a couple of first downs to salt the game away.

Kelso’s Steel Kilt defense held Prairie to just 63 rushing yards in the game, with 212 yards allowed through the air.

“I want to mention Ethan Mitchell. He did a really good job at outside linebacker, too,” Coach Amrine said. ‘Kai Chaney did a good job at corner and NaiserLukas had a good game, too. He’s been playing his butt off.”

Kelso (3-2, 1-0 league) will host Heritage next Friday at 7 p.m.