3A High School Football: Kelso clinches league title with OT win at Evergreen

VANCOUVER — You’ve got to hand it to the Hilanders. They certainly know how to drum up the drama.

Facing the prospect of a last-second loss on the road to Evergreen it was a blocked field goal attempt as the horn sounded on regulation time that will go down in Kelso lore. With the block the Hilanders forced overtime against the Plainsmen where they went on to clinch their first outright 3A Greater St. Helens League title with a 29-22 victory.

“It’s been a long time. We’ve been close so many times and had some really good football teams. I’m just really excited for everybody that’s a Hilander,” Kelso coach Steven Amrine said.

After entering the fourth quarter tied at 22-22 a volley of possession took over the gridiron as neither team was able to muster the final push to the end zone.

Then, with four seconds left in the game the Plainsmen lined up for a 41 yard field goal attempt and a kicker plenty capable of knocking it through. But the ball can’t go through the uprights if it doesn’t get past the line of scrimmage and a huge swell of defensive pressure at the line of scrimmage made sure that the kick found the hands of a Hilander before it could do any damage.

“That was a huge. You could really see them get deflated after that,” Amrine said.

In the overtime period Tucker Amrine connected with Zeke Smith for a 13-yard touchdown strike that put Kelso on top for good.

Once Evergreen took over at the 20-yard line it was Smith who wound up putting the nail in the Plainsmens’ coffin when he successfully defended a fade route to the corner of the end zone on fourth down. As the ball bounced harmlessly off the turf alongside the track, Smith jumped up off the ground too and ran into a crush of Hilanders mobbing across the field to celebrate their hard earned league championship.

“You win a league championship at Kelso and it’s awesome,” Amrine said. “It’s awesome that we can still do it our way and be successful in a bunch of different sports and beat these guys. Kelso football and Kelso athletics has a great history and to be a part of it is pretty cool.”

That outcome was very much in doubt in the early going. Kelso behind 9-0 in the first quarter after allowing a 65-yard touchdown pass from Jonathan Landry to Khalil Osbin, and then giving up a 30 yard field goal off the boot of Cristian Chavarria.

It wasn’t until the second quarter that the Hilanders started to make some noise, and they made it in a big way when Judah Calixte turned in a highlight reel kickoff return to put the visitors in prime field position. Conner Noah would later cap the drive with a two yard touchdown run and Kelso was able to go to the locker room trailing just 9-7.

“We were in a little trouble early and managed to come back,” Coach Amrine said. “I thought Judah Calixte’s kickoff return after we were down nine zip kind of jump started us a little bit.”

A loss would have technically made Kelso co-league champs with the Plainsmen but sharing was not an option that anybody in blue and gold wanted to consider.

“That’s what a lot of the halftime talk was about,” Coach Amrine said. “We didn’t want to see them celebrate. We’ve been down this road before. We wanted to win this thing outright.”

Kelso outscored Evergreen 15-13 in the third quarter in order to tie the game and set up the photo finish. Both of those touchdowns came on Noah runs from within the five yard line.

Noah finished the game with 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries. Calixte added 50 yards on seven carries.

In overtime Kelso faced third and three from the 13-yard line and everyone at Mackenzie Stadium expected the Hilanders to hand the rock to their Nevada University bound running back. But instead of handing off to Noah and going for the first down Kelso put the ball in the air, and it worked.

“We could have got a first down but it was going to be tough and Zeke just slithered up between the protection and managed to make the catch,” Coach Amrine said. “I think we caught them a little flat footed. They probably thought we were going to run it again.”

Tucker Amrine completed nine of 13 attempts for 64 yard and the game-winning touchdown. Smith was his favorite target with three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. Easton Marshall caught one pass for 15 yards.

Kelso shared a league title with Prairie in 2019, but this is the Hilanders’ first outright league title in more than a decade. It’s not an accomplishment that’s gone unnoticed.

“I want to say I’ve had about 25 or 26 texts since this thing ended. It’s just pretty exciting for everybody,” Coach Amrine said. “We’ve still got more football to play but nobody can ever take this away from them.”

The Hilanders’ coach credited his defense and the offensive line, including Koda Woodard, Dominic Kemp, Matt Swanson, Brady Phillips and Brody Mackin for wearing the Plainsmen down and setting up the last-minute win.

Kelso (6-2, 4-0 league) will have to wait until Sunday to find out who, and where it will play in the first round of the playoffs. For one joyful bus ride, at least, those facts didn’t matter in the least.

“You beat Mt. View at Mt. View and Evergreen at Evergreen. Any time you can get two wins at McKenzie Stadium in one year, that’s pretty good,” Coach Amrine said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to host a home game next week. We’ll see.”