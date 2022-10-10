3A High School District Boys Golf: Kelso sitting pretty after Day 1 at Heron Lakes

PORTLAND — The Hilanders set themselves up pretty on the opening drive of the final push in their fall season by finishing in second place as a team during the first day of their 3A district tournament at the Heron Lakes Great Blue golf course.

After the first 18 holes of action Kelso found itself in the silver seat with a team score of 342. Mt. View was in the pole position with a team score of 305.

The rules of the tournament dictate that the top three teams, along with six individual at-large bids, will advance to the bi-district tournament in the spring.

Prairie held the bronze position heading into the second day of the tournament after notching a team score of 356. Heritage sat in fourth place with a score of 372.

Mountain View’s Grady Millar took the lead into the clubhouse with a 1-under par round of 71.

Tanner Moody of Heritage was in second place after the first day with a round of 73 and Braden Kendrick helped the Thunder to the top of the standings by carding a 77. Rex Burt of Kelso stood in fourth place heading into the second day after finishing on 78.

Kelso’s Gunnar Burt landed on 8th place with a round of 82 and Landen Patterson stood in 12th place with a round of 88. Kade Keesee rounded out the Hilanders’ team scoring by finishing on 94, which was good for 15th place.

Playing for their own tickets to the next round, Kelso’s Gavin Eades and Soren Guttormsen finished in 17th and 18th with rounds of 99 and 101, respectively.

Kelso was set to wrap up district tournament play with another 18 holes on Tuesday afternoon.