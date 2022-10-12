3A High School Boys Golf: Kelso left asking questions after placing 3rd at Districts

PORTLAND — The second day of the Southwest Washington 3A District golf tournament was unkind to nearly everyone who swung a club on Tuesday, but no team was left with a bigger question mark than the Kelso Hilanders.

After finishing the first day of competition in second place as a team, and 14 strokes ahead of Prairie, the Hilanders were forced to settle for third place after falling behind the Falcons by five strokes 692-697 over the final 18 holes. Mountain View ran away with the team title with a two-day score of 616.

“We played well on the first day while making some course management mistakes. Day 2 we just did not play well as a group,” Kelso coach Pat Connors said. “We had a good chance to finish in second and we let it get away.”

Even the Storm had their troubles on the second day, though. After earning Monday’s medalist honors with a round of 71, Grady Millar saw his score increase by one stroke on Day 2. That was still good enough for first place in the tournament.

Tanner Moody of Heritage wound up in second place, and a full 11 strokes behind Millar, after shooting an 81 on Tuesday.

By falling from second to third place as a team the Hilanders were left to wrestle with some uncertainty as they head into the winter months while awaiting the bi-district and state tournaments in the spring.

“We don’t know about qualifying for the next round. For some reason the leagues have not made a decision but we are allocated (at least) 2.5 teams and a few individuals,” Connors said. “If we get three teams like we have in the past then all six will advance to the next round. If for some reason we only get two teams out then only four will advance through as individuals.”

At this point the only guarantee is that Kelso’s top four finishers will advance to the next round. Rex Burt led the Hilanders with a 7th place finish. He notched a combined score of 162 after finishing on 84 on Tuesday.

Gunnar Burt, Landen Patterson and Kade Keesee all punched their tickets to Bi-Districts next spring, too. Gunnar Burt finished in 10th place with a round of 86 on Tuesday, while Patterson finished in 12th place after carding a 95 on the final 18 holes. Keesee landed in 15th place by shooting a 92 on Day 2.

“Kade had to go out and play hole one for a possible playoff spot against a Heritage player. Hole one was not his favorite hole but he stayed patient and played it perfectly to walk away with the win,” Connors said. “Rex and Gunnar played some great holes throughout the tournament but they both ran into some big numbers that they could not overcome in the end.”

Left in the lurch for the time being are Kelso’s Gavin Eades and Soren Guttormsen who finished in 17th and 18th place, respectively. Eades managed a round of 93 on Tuesday while Guttormsen recorded a round of 95.

“It was nice to see our players mature over the season and gain much needed competition experience,” Connors said. “Having three rookies play postseason on that course is tough and it was nice to see them stick to the grind.”

While the Hilanders wait to find out just how many players it will be taking to the next round, their coach has a good idea for how they should be spending their time.

“You really have to stay in the moment while competing in golf and we got caught up in the moment at times,” Connors noted. “We need to get to work this winter and spring and improve our approach and gameplan. We need to improve our putting.”