3A High School Boys Golf: Kelso hangs tough but can’t keep pace with Mt. View over full 18

The Kelso boys golf team was thrown a curveball Wednesday, even though their preferred clubs are irons instead of aluminum bats. A regularly scheduled 3A Greater St. Helens League match against Mountain View turned into an 18-hole affair on short notice with the Thunder earning a 304-328 victory at Three Rivers Golf Course.

“(The) Mt. View coach decided to switch things up and play 18 today to help prep the boys for Districts next week,” Kelso coach Pat Connors said. “I was proud of the way the boys handled it and stayed focused for four hours.”

That change only added to the difficulties for the hosts as they faced a team that took four golfers to State last season.

Mt. View took the first half of the day with a team score of 155-165 over the first nine holes.

Grady Millar of Mt. View earned match medalist honors with a round of 70 that included a three-under par effort on the front and a one-over on the backside. Spencer Moody buttressed Millar’s performance with a round of 75 that included an even par effort on the back nine.

Rex Burt led Kelso with a round of 75. Gunner Burt finished on 80 for the Hilanders and Gavin Eades carded an 85. Landen Patterson and Kaden Keesee finished tied for fourth place on the Hilanders’ sheet with twin rounds of 88.

“We have been focusing on a few things and it’s nice to see they are starting to pay off for the boys,” Connors said.

Kelso wrapped up regular season play with a record of 7-3. The Hilanders will play in the district tournament on Monday and Tuesday on Great Blue at Heron Lakes in Portland.