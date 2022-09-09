3A GSHL Volleyball: Kelso finds no purchase at Prairie

VANCOUVER — It was a match mired in what could’ve beens and what should've beens for the Hilanders on Thursday. Playing on the road, Kelso dropped a 3A Greater St. Helens League high school volleyball match to Prairie in four sets by scores of 25-17, 16-25, 25-13, and 26-24.

“We are pretty evenly matched but we made mistakes,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “We are still trying to figure out our strongest lineup.”

Annalee Johnson turned in the most even effort for Kelso with a 10 point, 14 dig double-double, while Natalie Bair, a transfer fresh off the ferry from Toutle Lake, led the team with 23 assists.

Kelso dropped the first set by eight points before rallying back to take the second set. With their backs to the wall in the fourth frame the Hilanders pushed the game into extra points but saw their comeback attempt fall short.

“Rielee Gourde (had) 24 digs and led the team in reading and keeping the ball alive,” Mury said.

Presley Nippert added six service points to the Kelso effort with 13 kills and two aces. Ruby Sereday turned in seven service points while Emily Thompson accounted for 15 assists and seven digs.

Kelso (1-1, 0-1 league) is scheduled to host W.F. West on Monday.