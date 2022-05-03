3A Girls Tennis: Kelso goes indoors, plucks a win from Prairie

VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls tennis team took a 3A Greater St. Helens league match from Prairie 5-1 on Monday and weather was nothing to worry about. Such are the perks when a good team gets to play in a great venue like Club Green Meadows.

The Hilanders swept singles play and took two of three in doubles action to earn the win.

“Great playing today by (out) girls varsity tennis,” Kelso coach Marcy Chennault said. “We are disappointed that JV and C team didn't get to play because of the rain but we were very thankful to be able to play indoors at Club Green Meadows today for varsity.”

On the singles side Andrea Gutierrez-Hernandez defeated Amelia Nelson (6-3, 6-2), Kamaile Correa edged Elsa Bice (6-4, 6-4) and Lana Osman raced Tatum Colpron (6-1, 6-0).

In doubles it was Macy Grafton and Maggie Waddell along with Netty Mauer and Ella Channault who picked up wins. Grafton and Waddell defeated Claudia Neuman and Ellie Mathison (6-4, 6-1), while Mauer and Chennault got the best of Corissa Weimer and Abby Lemmon (6-2, 6-4).

In fact, the only match the Hilanders lost was actually played under a different set of rules entirely when time restrictions on the indoor courts forced the third doubles match into a pro-set format.

Kelso was scheduled to host Battle Ground on Tuesday before turning around and bringing Heritage to town Wednesday.

