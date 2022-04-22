3A Girls Tennis: Kelso defeats Prairie with tiebreaker

Playing in the comforts of the Mint Valley Racquet Complex the Kelso girls tennis team was able to eek out a win over Prairie in a 3A Greater St. Helens League match. After the two teams tied in match play the Hilanders took the day thanks to a tie breaker formula that’s based off of sets won.

Kelso won seven sets on the day, while the Hawks won six.

In singles action Kamaile Correa and Lana Osman both picked up wins in straight sets Correa defeated Elsa Bice 7-5, 6-0, and Osman bested Tatum Colpron 6-2, 6-2.

Macy Grafton and Maggie Waddell were the only Kelso doubles players to notch a match victory, defeating Claudia Neuman and Ellie Mathison in straight sets (6-1, 6-1).

However, the team of Netty Mauer and Ella Chennault got Kelso over the top by taking a set from Corissa Weimer and Abby Lemmon.

“Despite losing the match, Netty Mauer showed tremendous grit by overcoming an injury and coming back to play an entire third set," Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. "By winning the first set, Netty and Ella secured the team win.”

Kelso was set to host Mountain View on Friday before heading to Union on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0