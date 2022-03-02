3A Girls State Basketball: Fraley-less Kelso falls short in comeback attempt vs. Hermiston

TACOMA — The Kelso girls basketball team certainly felt the absence of its biggest star on the biggest stage, falling in the first round of the 3A state tournament to Hermiston (Ore.) 57-46.

After suffering a major leg injury midway through the Hilanders’ Regional game last Friday, Utah State commit Natalie Fraley could only watch Wednesday’s matchup from the bench, crutches in hand.

Despite her absence, the Hilanders nearly pulled off the early stunner of the tournament, turning what at one point in the third quarter was a 23-point deficit into a five-point game with just under two minutes to go. But Kelso simply ran out of time, and Hermiston, which only hit three field goals in the fourth quarter, salted the game away at the free-throw line.

Without their leader out on the court, the Hilanders struggled to find their mojo early. Kelso turned the ball over 18 times in the first half, which led to 15 Hermiston points. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs dominated the offensive glass, scoring 10 second-chance points off of 11 offensive rebounds.

Lexi Grumbois started the Hilanders off on the front foot with a bucket right off the bat, and a three-pointer 30 seconds later to put Kelso up 5-0. From there, though, Kelso’s offensive flow left the building. The Hilanders would need another five minutes before hitting their next field goal — their only other of the first quarter.

Evermore Kaiser hit a floater a minute into the second quarter, but the Hilanders wouldn’t update their side of the scoreboard for another four and a half minutes, allowing Hermiston to run out to a 27-12, lead and a 35-15 advantage at halftime.

Coming out of the break, Kelso figured out how to cut down the giveaways, and the points followed. The Hilanders ended the third quarter on a 12-2 run to get the gap down to 13 points, , and kept the momentum going into the fourth with a 7-2 streak to cut it into single digits.

Hermiston went on a brief run of its own — its only true run of the second half — to build it back to 13 points, but Kelso went back to work, and an Evermore Kaiser putback with 1:35 made it a two-possession game at 49-45.

But the Bulldogs got into the bonus and put the game away at the free-throw line, stopping Kelsos’ comeback hopes just short.

Kaiser — one of three seniors on the Kelso roster, but the only one on the court Wednesday — led the Hilanders with a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double. Grumbois added nine points. Karsyn Ross scored six and had five boards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.