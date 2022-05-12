3A District Track and Field: Kelso boys win District title, girls finish runner up

VANCOUVER — After a strong showing during the opening day of the 3A Greater St. Helens League District track and field meet, Kelso followed with an even stronger day and the boys team took home the top prize as District champs.

“We had a great District meet,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “We had 11 events that Kelso athletes were District champions in (and) 26 athletes have moved on to the Regional meet."

Kreider added that the Hilanders set 45 personal best marks over the course of the two days.

After already qualifying for Regionals in multiple events at McKenzie stadium on Wednesday, Judah Calixte added another win to the list for the Hilander boys in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 3.5 inches, besting second place teammate Colby Cooper by a half inch.

Kamren Mattison joined Calixte at the top of the podium with a win in the 2-mile run, finishing in 10:04.76 a day after winning the mile.

Brady Phillips finished second in discus and will head to Regionals after a throw of 120 feet, 1. 5 inches. Kai Chaney will also move on after clearing 5 feet, 8 inches in the high jump to take second as well.

Stanley Johnson posted a personal best and finished third in the 2-mile race with a time of 1:31.57. Norman Hartman took bronze in the 800 meters, posting a time of 2:06.86 and Koda Woodard rounded out Kelso’s Regional qualifiers with a third place finish in discus with a toss of 118 feet, 10 inches.

The Kelso girls held tight after the first to finish second as a team at the District meet while posting a truckload of PRs on the second day of competition.

University of Arizona commit Erin Tack posted a personal best in the shot put and took home the top prize with a toss of 39 feet, 1 inch. Fellow thrower Hanna Kuhn tossed the discus 95 feet, 2.5 inches to win the event and Rielee Gourde joined them in the winner’s circle with a personal best in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet, 4 inches to best the field.

Josie Settle added two more Regional events to her schedule, bringing her overall total to four. She finished in second place in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.34 and another second place finish in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 9 inches.

Ruby Sereday took second in the shot put with a 37 foot, 9.5 inch heave.

Rounding out Kelso’s Regional qualifiers on the final day of Districts were Sadie Schierscher in the 800 meter (2:38.13), Josie Saccio-Devine in the shot put (30 feet, 2 inches), Keatley Hammer in the pole vault (8 feet, 4 inches) and a 4x400 relay team made up of Schierscher, Maya Swanson, Lily Evans and Kyra Sanders, finishing in 4:50.22.

All top three finishers will advance to Regionals at French Field in King County on Wednesday and Friday of next week.

“I look forward to seeing what our athletes can achieve at Regionals in Kent,” Krieder said.

