3A District Track and Field: Kelso boys first, girls second after first day of Districts

VANCOUVER — The Kelso track and field team kicked off the 3A GSHL District track meet with a bang Wednesday as the boys team sits in first place and the girls wound up in second place heading to the second day at McKenzie field.

The Hilander boys led second place Mountain View 58-33 after opening day, in strong position to win the meet. Three Hilanders posted first place finishes, with all of them marking personal best scores in the process.

Colby Cooper won the javelin with a heave of 161 feet, 11 inches to best the field. Judah Calixte posted a mark of 42 feet, 3 inches to win the triple jump and Kamren Mattison won the mile by finishing in 4:30.41 to round out Kelso’s first place finishers.

Jenry Hyde posted a second place finish behind Cooper in the javelin with a personal best toss of 147 feet, 7 inches. Jake Webb cleared the bar in the pole vault at 13 feet even for a second place finish and Calixte and Cooper were joined by Naiser Lukas and Kia Chaney for a second play finish in the 4x100 meter relay, a personal best for the group.

Calixte also posted a third place finish in the 100 meter dash, sprinting to the finish line in 11.74 seconds. Norman Hartman finished second third in the mile with a time of 4:41.24, a personal best. Eli Iverson finished third in the pole vault with a PR of 10 feet, 6 inches and Koda Woodard rounded out the list of third placers with a toss of 43 feet, 6.5 inches in the shotput.

Over on the girls side, Kelso sits second with a score of 37, 11 points behind first place Prairie.

Josie Settle picked up two top finishes for the Hilanders, winning the high jump by clearing the bar at 5 feet and besting the competition in the triple jump, leaping 35 feet, 10 inches.

Maya Swanson added a win for the Hilanders in the 400 meters, finishing her lap around the track in 1:03.25. University of Arizona commit Erin Tack blew away the competition in the javelin, besting the second place finisher by nearly 20 feet with a toss of 137 feet, 5 inches.

Ruby Sereday finished third in the javelin with a throw of 104 feet, 9 inches and Swanson, Sadie Schierscher, Kyra Dieter and Ashley Foust posted their best mark as a group in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:58.58 to finish third.

All top three placers at the meet advance to Regionals next week in Kent.

Kelso’s track teams were set to wrap up the District meet with the final events on Thursday back at McKenzie Stadium.

