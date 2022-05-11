3A District Baseball: Seven run fifth lifts Kelso over Auburn Mountainview

AUBURN — After a nearly miraculous seventh-inning win to open the 3A District 3/4 Tournament on Saturday, Kelso struggled to score in the early going once again in another elimination game on Tuesday, but the Hilanders’ bats woke up a little earlier this time around, helping lift Kelso to an 8-4 win over Auburn Mountainview to keep its season alive.

“Huge win for the guys tonight,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “To come up here and take care of business in another loser-out game is huge.”

The Hilanders failed to bring a run home in the first four frames, but that wasn’t a problem with Jackson Toms dealing on the mound.

Toms, who notched the walk-off hit against Timberline on Saturday, got the job done on the mound this time around, tossing 6 1/3 innings while giving up just two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.

“Jackson Toms was fantastic for six and a third tonight,” Parsons said. “He was consistently pounding the zone with multiple pitches and kept us in the game the whole time. It’s great to see him competing the way he is at this time in the year.”

By the time the Lions managed to bring a run home to break the scoreless tie on single in the fourth inning, the dam was just about ready to burst at the plate for the Hilanders.

After Carson Ryf doubled to lead off the fifth, he scored all the way from first on a throwing error on an Easton Marshall bunt. Hunter Letteer gave Kelso the lead with a two-RBI single that scored Marshall and Sean McFarland to go up 3-1 before Toms came through with another big at-bat, clearing the bases with a triple that scored three to double their run total and extend the lead to 6-1 before the Hilanders added another on an error.

“It’s also nice to see our bats come alive the way they did tonight,” Parsons said. “We play a lot of small ball, and we continued to do that, but our bats came up huge in scenarios when we needed them the most.”

Toms kept his hot streak going with another RBI double in the seventh to give Kelso an 8-1 lead before the Lions scrapped for three runs in their final frame until Canyon Rader stopped the bleeding on the mound in relief of Toms.

Toms was as good at the plate as he was on the mound, finishing 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a triple. Letteer went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored to help the winning effort for the Hilanders.

Kelso stays alive with the win, but needs one more victory to book a spot in Regionals. The win does buy the Hilanders some breathing room as they can’t be eliminated with a loss in the next round. Standing in their way is a showdown with North Thurston at 3 p.m., Saturday, at Auburn Riverside High School. Kelso hosted the Rams earlier this season at Rister Stadium and picked up a 6-3 win.

“Just like I’ve said before, onto the next,” Parsons said. “We’re all back to 0-0 come Saturday and have to take care of business again.”

