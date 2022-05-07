3A District Baseball: Kelso walks off over Timberline

KELSO — The weather whispered early-season exhibition, but the product on the field at Rister Stadium on Saturday screamed playoff baseball.

A pitcher’s duel between two dominant aces gave way to seventh-inning drama at the plate in the opening round of the 3A District 3/4 Tournament between ninth-seeded Kelso and No. 16 Timberline, but Jackson Toms walked it off for Kelso in the bottom of the seventh to give the Hilanders a dramatic 4-3 win to start their postseason run.

“This is what playoff baseball is all about,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said, exhaling with a sigh of relief and excitement after the win.

The game was locked at 1-1 entering the seventh inning, but as the off-and-on rain hit its peak downpour in the top of the inning, the Blazers took a 3-1 lead with a pair of runs on a soft-hit Texas-leaguer to left field followed by a passed ball. Two minor stains on a stellar day for Kelso ace Carter Gaston.

Needing two runs to stay alive, the Hilanders got some help to start the frame. Zach Ruwaldt hit a grounder down the line to lead off the inning, but Timberline’s third basemen skipped the throw to first, landing Ruwaldt at second. Kjell Guttormsen took over on the base paths for Ruwaldt before Riley Kirk singled up the middle on an 0-2 count to move him to third.

Guttormsen scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 3-2, then Brett Hoover worked a walk to put runners on first and second with no outs. Hunter Letteer laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to advance both runners and put the winning run on second before the Blazers elected to intentionally walk Ben Muraski to load the bases for Toms with one out.

“That’s what we talk about, taking care of those small details through everything and they were just remarkable at it today,” Parsons said.

Toms was 0-for-3 on the day heading into the at-bat, but he didn’t allow any doubt to creep into his head.

“I used it as fire to go up to that last at-bat and get that hit,” Toms said.

Toms fell behind 0-2 on two pitches, so he shortened his swing to try and put something in play with a focus on hitting it in the air to try and at least get a sacrifice out of the at-bat. Instead, Toms threw his hands at an outside fastball and knocked it into right field on a line, bringing Kirk in to score from third to tie the game before Hoover made his way around the bags for the winning run, sending the Kelso team sprinting down the first base line to catch Toms for the celebration.

“To be able to come in there in that at-bat and forget about those other ones and just say ‘I’m going to get this job done,’ he’s been a huge guy for us all year long and he just continues to do just that,” Parsons said.

But the Hilanders might not have been anywhere near the Blazers if not for Gaston’s gem on the mound. Gaston had a minor slip-up on a pitch in the top of the first, leaving a pitch up for Timberline’s Kaleb McNeely, who crushed it over the right field wall for a solo home run.

“I never really stick in the past and I don’t get rattled no matter what,” Gaston said. “I just trusted my stuff and knew that it was just one pitch that I missed and it was a great swing.

“I just trusted my stuff, trusted my team, and went right back on it.”

Gaston was locked in after that, allowing just one hit across the next five innings before the Blazers scored their pair of runs in the seventh.

“Carter’s been the guy all year long and he has been just remarkable at coming in and pounding the zone the whole entire time,” Parsons said. “Kid in the first inning puts a really good hit on a ball that was smoked, and to be able to come back and just bang five zeroes like that is just awesome to see.”

Gaston tossed all seven innings in the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and found seats for 10 Timberline hitters on strikeouts. Everything seemed to be working for Gaston. His fastball had good pop and the Blazers struggled to keep up, his slider had hitters fooled and jumping out of the way of it only for it to fall back into the zone for strikes.

“My slider was really working,” Gaston said. “I threw that a lot, got a lot of swings and misses (and) called strikes. Cutter was working well too, lots of weak contact.”

Some of that weak contact resulted in a run in the seventh before the passed ball, leaving the door open for Toms’ heroics. But the Hilanders proved they had their ace’s back when it mattered most.

“It felt so good,” Gaston said. “I know we can hit and I know we’ve been able to hit the whole season, and we finally showed it. We finally showed that dog.”

The Hilanders struggled to time Timberline starter Tyler Stevens, who went the distance as well like Gaston. But the Hilanders managed to even the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a shot from sophomore slugger Easton Marshall.

Zeke Smith worked a walk to put a runner on before Marshall tattooed a pitch from the left-handed batter’s box to the warning track in right center for a double. The ball one-hopped the wall allowing Smith to make his way home all the way from first.

“This is a really senior-heavy team, but embedded in that senior-heavy team is a lot of younger guys that are playing really well,” Parsons said. “Marshall’s a guy that everybody knows is faster than crap, and to see him really put a good swing on the ball in that scenario is awesome to see.”

Stevens held the Hilanders to six hits on the game, but three of his four runs allowed came in the bottom of the seventh as the Hilanders finally figured him out.

Marshall went 1-for-3 at the plate with his RBI double and Toms was 1-for-4 with the two biggest RBIs of the Hilanders’ season.

Dramatic and emotional wins like Saturday’s can spark deep runs on a baseball diamond, so the Hilanders — with their freshly-bleached playoff hair — will hope to capture the lightning in a bottle as their quest for a State berth continues next on Tuesday in another loser-out game on the road against the loser of No. 1 Peninsula and No. 7 Auburn Mountainview.

“I know this is just going to absolutely fire us up,” Gaston said. “No doubt in my mind we’re going to keep this energy throughout this playoff run.”

