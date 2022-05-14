3A District Baseball: Kelso punches its regional ticket with shutout

AUBURN — Carter Gaston really did it all Saturday afternoon. With the Kelso baseball team a win away from the state tournament, the Hilanders’ senior ace worked into the seventh inning of a shutout effort against North Thurston. He struck out nine and only allowed two hits. And after it all ended and Kelso had itself a 2-0 win, he led the effort to douse what was left of the water jug on top of skipper Tyler Parsons coming off the field.

“Me and Hunter (Letteer) got him soaking wet,” he said with a laugh.

Not that Kelso’s first-year coach minded one bit, on a rare sunny day this season. For the third straight gameday, he woke up knowing that his opening season in charge of the Hilanders could be over by the time we went to sleep. And for the third straight gameday, it won’t be. Instead, he and all the Scotties go back south bound for the state regional round after a three-year absence that was anything but their choice.

“It’s awesome for this program,” Parsons said. “This program has such a history of doing really well in the playoffs. Coming in my first year, that was always my goal, just to be able to regain that kind of mindset that Kelso’s had for years. Especially coming off the COVID years, it’s just awesome to see these guys come out and play the way that they have all year long.”

Indeed, the winning effort did go the way Kelso’s season has gone all year long: starting with Gaston. Coming back after a dominant performance a week ago against Timberline in the first round of the tournament, the senior tossed up zero after zero, but did it in what he called a “Bulldog game.” Unlike his near-untouchable outing against the Blazers, Gaston went out to the mound at Auburn Riverside High School without his fastball in the first inning, falling behind each other first four Rams and putting two on with one out before turning to his curveball to get out of the jam.

He settled down in the middle innings, going nine-up, nine-down from the second to the fourth with the help of Letteer, who threw out a would-be base stealer at second. But control problems came back in the fifth and sixth, with Gaston having to work around multiple runners on base without his full arsenal clicking on all cylinders.

“I honestly didn’t have my stuff today, and the zone was kind of tight,” Gaston said. “I just had to work through it because I really didn’t have my best stuff.”

The only thing that ended up stopping Gaston was his pitch count. Coming off the field after the top of the sixth on 103 pitches and the maximum to start a new batter 105, the Hilanders knew he wouldn’t be able to throw the whole seventh.

Parsons had Jackson Toms warm up, but wasn’t about to cut his ace off in the name of giving his closer an inning entirely of his own.

“I wanted as much Carter Gaston as we could possibly get,” Parsons said. “I told him, ‘You go through a fastball to the first guy and hopefully get a ground ball and get the next guy.’”

As it happened, North Thurston’s Rudy Larson did the smart thing and took the first pitch, guaranteeing he’d be Gaston’s last batter. What followed reflected Gaston’s outing at large; he fell behind 3-0 slowly worked his way back to the count, and got Larson swinging for his ninth strikeout with one last, final pitch.

“I knew I had to bear down right there,” Gaston said. “Pitch count is one thing that’s not going to change. I knew what I was going to do and I did it, but I also trusted my relief. I knew Jackson was going to come in and do exactly what he did. I really trusted him.”

Toms did his job easily with two ground balls to end it, and the Hilanders had their tickets punched.

Kelso got the entirety of its offense in the bottom of the third inning in full-on manufacturing fashion. Hunter Letteer led things off with a single off of NT’s hard-throwing Brett Haggerty, before Toms and Carson Ryf both worked two-out walks to load the bases.

That brought up sophomore Easton Marshall, who rolled a grounder slightly into the hole at shortstop and legged out an infield RBI single.

“Easton is so fast, and I told him, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen you run that fast before,’” Parsons said.

With the bases loaded, Zach Ruwaldt drew another walk to score a second run, ending Haggerty’s outing and capping off the full combined offensive output for the day. Kelso finished with just six hits and left multiple runners on base in five of its last six innings, but Gaston made sure what they got in that one rally would be plenty.

Letteer led the way offensively with a 2-for-3 day, drawing a walk and scoring a run. Ben Muraski reached twice behind him on a pair of free passes, while both Ryf and Marshall went 1-for-2 with singles and walks.

“We weren’t the best at the plate today, but we managed to come in some scenarios and put some balls in play, and make them work a little bit,” Parsons said. “We got the starter to throw a lot of pitches early in the game, and that’s kind of what our mindset was coming in, is we had to get to the bullpen as quick as we could, and we did a really good job of that.”

With its bid in hand, Kelso will learn its regional fate Sunday. The Hilanders sit all the way down at No. 21 in WIAA’s oft-questioned RPI rankings, a sign that they could well have to deal with a lower seed.

Of the 20 teams that make the 3A state tournament, the bottom eight play in the play-in round next Tuesday; pitch count rules would make Gaston unavailable for that game. The first two rounds of the tournament at large will be next Saturday.

Then again, the last time the Hilanders finished fifth a districts — indeed, the last time Kelso made the playoffs, after a down year in 2019 and COVID-19 the past two years — they took a low seed and ran with it all the way to the state title game.

This season looks eerily similar at the moment.

“As a program, it’s awesome,” Gaston said. “ It’s the first normal year back… This is my first playoff experience, so it’s really awesome, and I think we have a chance to go really far.”

