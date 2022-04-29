3A Boys Soccer: Kelso can’t defend home pitch against Battle Ground

KELSO — The Hilanders fell 3-0 to Battle Ground on Friday in a 3A Greater St. Helens League boy soccer match.

After keeping it close for more than 40 minutes the hosts saw things fall apart in the second half. Still, Kelso coach Kyle Tatro felt relieved by what he saw beneath the lights.

“Will ((Powers) and Landen (Burgoyne) did a fantastic job playing outside back,” Tatro said. “Our center backs, David (Cruz), Dylan (Kerley), and Ryan (McGowan) worked hard all night to keep the forwards contained and the team organized.”

At the point in the season where frustration is keen to kick in, Kelso’s coach seemed to be finding a second wind.

“Miguel, Reyes and Ivan (Araiza) were amazing, as always, in the midfield,” Tatro said. “Our outside mids worked hard defensively and made aggressive runs all night. Brayan (Gonzalez) was incredible all night. Showing leadership and determination to help his team.”

Tatro also complimented the play of goalkeeper Wyatt Little, noting that he posted several big saves and played with infectious energy.

Kelso (3-12, 0-8 league) is set to wrap its season with a night game at Doc Harris Stadium in Camas on Wednesday.

