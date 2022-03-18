3A Boys Soccer: Gonzalez’ goal not enough to push Kelso over Mountain View

KELSO — The Kelso boys soccer team couldn’t muster the second half of a crunch time comeback Friday, falling 2-1 to Mountain View in a 3A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer tilt.

The teams took a scoreless tie into the intermission and made it 20 minutes into the second half before the knot was broken.

Mt. View struck first with a goal in the 60th minute and then seized that momentum for a second goal just eight minutes later. Nolan Dacumos-Brady and Emin Music did the scoring for the Thunder.

The Hilanders finally found the net in the 75th minute off the boot of Brayan Gonzalez, but the comeback attempt proved to be too little, too late.

Kelso (1-3, 0-3 league) will try to make it a clean sweep of Longview schools this season when they head across the Cowlitz River to play R.A. Long at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

