3A Boys High School Golf: Kelso tops Prairie playing on the back nine

The Hilanders did something they haven’t done all year on Monday — They played the back nine at Three Rivers Golf Course.

Along the way Kelo put together perhaps its most well-rounded effort of the season in a 163-171 win over Prairie.

Rex Burt earned medalist honors for Kelso with a one-over par round of 37. Gunnar Burt backed his brother up with a score of 40, and Kade Keesee stepped up to card a 43. Landon Patterson capped the Hilanders’ scoring by finishing on 44.

“(This was) by far our best round of the year,” Kelso coach Pat Connors said. “The whole team played well.”

Prairie was led by Brecken Desmet and his round of 39.

Kelso will hit the road Thursday to take on Evergreen.