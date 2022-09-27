 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A Boys Prep Golf

3A Boys High School Golf: Kelso tops Prairie playing on the back nine

Kelso golfer Rex Burt eyes the line prior to putting during his round at Three Rivers golf course on Thursday. Kelso faced off against Camas in a boys golf match.

 Anthony Dion

The Hilanders did something they haven’t done all year on Monday — They played the back nine at Three Rivers Golf Course.

Along the way Kelo put together perhaps its most well-rounded effort of the season in a 163-171 win over Prairie.

Rex Burt earned medalist honors for Kelso with a one-over par round of 37. Gunnar Burt backed his brother up with a score of 40, and Kade Keesee stepped up to card a 43. Landon Patterson capped the Hilanders’ scoring by finishing on 44.

“(This was) by far our best round of the year,” Kelso coach Pat Connors said. “The whole team played well.”

Prairie was led by Brecken Desmet and his round of 39.

Kelso will hit the road Thursday to take on Evergreen.

