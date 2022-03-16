3A Boys Baseball: Kelso picks up another run rule win over Heritage

KELSO — The Kelso baseball team is off to a strong start to its season after dropping Heritage 11-1 and picking up its second run rule win in as many games on Wednesday at Rister Stadium to pick up their first 3A Greater St. Helen’s League win of the season in their first try.

“Loved seeing the guys come out swinging once again,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “Any time we can score crooked numbers in four out of the five innings that we play is a huge plus for us.”

The Hilanders woke up at the plate after falling behind 1-0 as the Timberwolves plated a run in the top of the second. Kelso brought home three runs in both the second and third innings, before peaking in the fourth with a four spot to take a 10-1 lead.

“Our approaches at the plate were also a huge plus,” Parsons said. "We spend a lot of time talking about hunting fastballs early in the count and we did a great job of doing that.”

The Hilanders needed just one run to end the game and they got it on a wild pitch to bring their 11th run home.

Sean McFarland led the Hilanders’ high powered approach, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Easton Marshall and Riley Kirk both finished 2-for-3 and each knocked in a run.

Zeke Smith went 2-for-3 and scored two runs while finding unique ways to get on base.

“Zeke Smith with two perfect drag bunts is the exact thing we talk about with the guys, taking advantage of everything we can,” Parsons said.

Where the Hilanders were hot at the dish again, having now outscored their opponents 31-3 in just 10 innings of play this season, Jackson Toms might’ve been even more dominant on the mound. Toms went the distance, giving up just one run on six hits while striking out six batters compared to just one walk on the game.

“Jackson Toms did a great job on the mound,” Parsons said. “Five innings of one-run ball is awesome to see…we talk a lot about pounding the zone and getting ahead in counts and he did just that tonight.”

Kelso (2-0, 1-0 league) turns around and hosts Camas at 4 p.m., Thursday.

