3A Bi-District Track and Field: Kelso girls third, boys 13th

KENT — Twenty-five schools came to French Field of the District III/IV Championship meet, and out of all of them, Kelso’s girls came away with the team bronze medal.

The Hilander boys were 13th out of 26 schools.

The two-day meet began in successful fashion for Kelso, with Jake Webb winning the boys pole vault (13 feet, 9 inches), Erin Tack winning the girls javelin (136 feet, 4 inches), and Josie Settle winning the girls triple jump (37 feet, 10.75 inches).

After a scheduled day off Thursday, Tack returned to the top of the podium Friday with a first-place finish in the shot put (38 feet, 9.75 inches).

Behind its winning trio, Kelso had a whole bunch of Hilanders finish in the top seven and punch their respective tickets to the state championships, next week at Mount Tahoma High School.

Settle was the lone Kelso runner to qualify, making it in the 300-meter hurdles with a third-place time of 46.07. She also qualified in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) and the long jump (17 feet, 3 inches). Rielee Gourde placed second in the pole vault at 11 feet flat, and Ruby Sereday was fourth in the shot put (36 feet).

For the boys, Colby Cooper made the cut in the javelin with a PR of 162 feet, 10 inches, while Koda Woodard took sixth in the shot put (45 feet, 3 inches).

