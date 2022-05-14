3A bi-district girls tennis: Kelso's Correa claims title

VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls tennis team wrapped up play at the 3A sub-district championships at Club Green Meadows with a pair of medals — one gold and one bronze.

Headlining the day, Kamaile Correa earned herself the singles title after a pair of upsets. Seeded at No. 5 in th 16-person tournament, Correa had already beaten one higher-seeded opponent Friday, then left the courts knowing that when she returned, she’d be facing the top seed in the tournament in Evergreen’s Betty To.

Starting her uiphill battle in the morning, Correa ground out a 7-6 first-set win. Then in the second, she rolled, taking it to To in a 6-2 win to seal the upset.

That sent her to the finals, against No. 2 Susan Hong out of Mountain View, and dispatched her 6-2, 6-1 to earn her title.

In the doubles tournament, Macy Grafton and Maggie Waddell lost 6-1, 6-2 to MV’s Ari Haygood and Lexi Frost in their first match of the day, but bounced back in a must-win match against Prairie's Abby Lemmon and Corissa Weiner 6-0, 6-3. That put them in the third-place match, where they bounced back from a rough first set to win 0-6, 6-4, 12-10.

That pairing, along with Correa, qualify for the district tournament next weekend.

Andrea Gutierrez-Hernandez saw her season come to a close with a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Prairie’s Ela Bice, while Kelso’s pair of Ella Chennault and Netty Mauer fell in three sets to Evergreen’s Azalia Coronado and Ashley Leon-Marin.

