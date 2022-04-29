3A Baseball: Prairie shuts out Kelso

VANCOUVER — Kelso couldn’t string enough hits together to score a run in a 3-0 loss to Prairie in 3A Greater St. Helens League play on Thursday.

The Hilanders were outhit five knocks to four by the Falcons, but Prairie’s timely hitting gave them the advantage in the matchup.

The Falcons took the lead in the bottom of the second on a single on the ground on the right side that broke through into right field to score a run.

The Hilanders managed to hold off the Falcons for the next few innings, but the Falcons came through with another pair of runs on a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to get some breathing room.

Though Kelso struggled at the plate, Jackson Toms was sharp for the Hilanders on the mound, tossing all six innings while allowing just one earned run on five hits with a pair of strikeouts.

“Toms was fantastic tonight,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “Giving up one earned run over the course of the game against a really good lineup is great to see out of him. He pounded the zone and only gave up one walk. It was a great day for him and he deserved a win.”

But Toms’ strong showing came without that coveted reward of a win due to Kelso’s struggles at the plate. Carson Ryf was the only Hilander with a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for3 on the day. Canyon Rader and Easton Marshall tallied Kelso’s only other hits.

“We didn’t swing it very well today. We saw a pretty good arm and caved in a lot to him," Parsons said. "Prairie’s (Nathaniel Merritt) had only thrown 51 pitches through five innings. He got a lot of weak contact out of our guys and we made some really bad swings in counts when we shouldn’t.”

Kelso (11-7, 8-3 league) gets another crack at the Falcons at 5 p.m., Monday, at Rister Stadium. Though the Hilanders’ league title hopes are now out of reach, a win on Monday will go a long way toward helping the Hilanders’ playoff seeding.

“The good news is we have another shot at them on Monday night for the two seed in our league and a chance to host a playoff game,” Parsons said. “We can flip the page and come out ready to play our game on Monday.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.