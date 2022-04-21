3A Baseball: Kelso takes down Evergreen

VANCOUVER — Jackson Toms tossed a complete game and helped lift Kelso to a 7-1 win over Evergreen in 3A Greater St. Helens League play on Wednesday.

Toms had his best stuff working on the hill, allowing just three hits in seven innings while walking only one hitter compared to nine strikeouts.

“Jackson Toms was phenomenal tonight,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “He did a great job of pounding the strike zone from his first pitch to his last. He was consistently controlling three pitches in the zone for strikes. He has put a ton of work in throughout this last year and it is awesome to see it paying off.”

Toms helped his own cause and put the Hilanders on the board with an RBI single in the top of the third, then Ben Muraski knocked another single to left to drive in another run and put the Hilanders on top 2-0.

After Evergreen scored their lone run in the fourth, the Hilanders added a heap of insurance in the top of the seventh. With two outs in the inning, Muraski, Zeke Smith, Cale Franzen and Canyon Rader singled to score runs in four consecutive at bats before an error on a double steal allowed a fifth run to come home and put Kelso on top 7-1.

“We swung it OK tonight,” Parsons said. “We still have some work to do with our plate approaches, but it’s nice to see the guys come back and get five insurance runs in the seventh.”

Muraski finished 2-for-4 with two RBIS to lead the Hilanders at the plate. Rader also had a 2-for-4 day and knocked in a run to help the Hilanders.

Kelso (7-6, 5-2 league) was set to turn around and host Evergreen at 4 p.m., Thursday, at Rister Stadium. The Hilanders are scheduled to host Heritage at David Story Field on Saturday at noon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.