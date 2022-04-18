3A Baseball: Kelso struggles at the plate in loss to Mountain View

CAMAS — After Kelso blew out Mountain View at the end of last week, the Thunder got revenge on the Hilanders on Monday, silencing the Scotties in the batter’s box and handing them a 4-1 loss in 3A Greater St. Helens League play at Union High School.

Despite the venue, the Hilanders were the designated home team, but that advantage wasn't enough to ge them over the top.

“We just didn’t have it tonight,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “We spend a lot of time talking about being competitive at the plate and competing all game and we just didn’t do a good job of that. Scoring one run isn’t going to win you a lot of games.”

Errors proved costly for the Hilanders as they gave up four runs on just two hits for the game. Carter Gaston took the hill for the Hilanders and settled in after a shaky first inning to keep Kelso within striking distance.

The Thunder brought two runs home in the top half of the first inning. The first came through on a wild pitch on a dropped third strike, then an error allowed another Mountain View plalyer to come across, putting the Hilanders down 2-0.

After the opening frame, Gaston was untouchable for the next four. In six innings of work he struck out 14 Thunder hitters and allowed just one hit and one walk. But the Mountain View batters took advantage of their opportunities and managed to build on their lead.

The Thunder brought home two more runs in the sixth on a double — the only hit they mustered off Gaston — and another wild pitch.

Zeke Smith closed out the game for Kelso in the seventh, allowing one hit in his inning on the mound.

“Carter was great and so was Zeke, we just couldn’t string the bats together enough to get anything going,” Parsons said.

Kelso’s lone run came in the bottom of the third when Hunter Letteer grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Riley Kirk, who'd reached on an error earlier in the inning. Aside from that, the Hilanders were shut down at the dish. They managed just three hits off Mountain View Starter Jaden Ripplemeyer, who went 6 2/3 innings while striking out nine Hilanders at the plate.

After the game, Kelso focused on the approach in the box moving forward.

“We talk about good, quality, long at bats and our approach and we just couldn’t get it done,” Parsons said.

Kelso (6-6, 4-2 league) has another 3A GSHL game scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Evergreen where the Hilanders will look to get back on track.

“We’re in the home stretch of league play where every game counts, and we just have to play our game every chance we get,” Parsons said.

