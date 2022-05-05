3A Baseball: Kelso shut out by Timberline in District preview

LACEY — Kelso capped its regular season with a non-league matchup at Timberline in what essentially amounts to a preview of Saturday’s District Tournament opener between these two teams. But surely the Hilanders will aim to flip the script on Saturday after getting blanked by the Blazers in a 3-0 loss.

“Tough loss to wrap up our regular season today,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “Coming into this game we knew there was a good chance we’d see these guys on Saturday in the playoffs so we definitely wanted to see as much from them as we possibly could.”

What the Hilanders saw was a rough day at the plate that only amounted to four hits and no runs on the day against three Blazer pitchers.

“We put some good swings on balls consistently throughout the night, they just found Timberline’s gloves,” Parsons said.

The Hilanders on the hill only gave up four hits themselves, but an error in the first and fourth innings allowed the Blazers to take a 2-0 lead before an RBI double in the fifth added more insurance.

Alex Smith started and tossed three innings of two-hit baseball with three strikeouts and a lone run coming unearned on the error in the first. Connor Wesemann picked up where Smith left off and allowed one earned on two hits in two innings before Sean McFarland struck out the side in the sixth.

“(Smith, Wesemann and McFarland) were great on the mound tonight and gave us a good chance to win,” Parsons said. “We just couldn’t capitalize on some opportunities at the plate.”

Wesemann, Zach Ruwaldt, Riley Kirk and Hunter Letteer tallied Kelso’s four hits for the game.

Kelso (12-8, 9-3 league) will enter the District 3/4 Tournament as the No. 9 seed and will hope to get some payback on the 16th seeded Blazers back home in the friendly confines of Rister Stadium at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.