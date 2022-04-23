3A Baseball: Kelso pitching dominates in pair of wins over Heritage

The games might have been played across the bridges in Longview, but the Kelso baseball team looked right at home at Story Field, sweeping Heritage in shutout fashion Saturday, 9-0 and 10-0 in five innings.

Carter Gaston went five innings in the Game 1 start, before giving the ball to Easton Marshall and Alex Smith for respective innings of relief. In Game 2, Ben Muraski went the shortened distance. Of the four, none allowed more than one hit, finishing with just three allowed in 12 total innings.

Gaston was arguably the most dominant, breaking out a slider for the first time and using it to strike out 12 of the 18 T-Wolves he faced. Muraski was the more efficient, only punching out seven but not walking any, and needing just 60 pitches to get through five innings.

The two wins were Kelso’s first shutouts of the season, but far from the Hilanders’ first shutdown outings on the hill. With two weeks left on the schedule, Kelso’s staff is allowing under two runs per contest, and has yet to surrender more than five in a game.

On the offensive side of things, the Hilanders did it with crooked numbers all Saturday long. In Game 1, four-run frames in the second and fifth gave Kelso the bulk of its offense. Designated as the visiting team in Game 2, the Hilanders scored four runs in the top of the first, then added three in the second and three more in the third.

Hunter Letteer and Muraski both went 2-for-3 with doubles in back-to-back spots in the lineup in Game 1, combining for five RBIs. Carson Ryf added a 2-for-2 game complete with a double and three runs scored, while Zach Ruwaldt went 2-for-2 with two runs.

Come the second game — which saw coach Tyler Parsons play 18 different Hilanders — Kelso only managed five hits, but drew 11 free passes and took advantage of five Heritage errors in the field. Zeke Smith smacked a triple, scored a run, and added two stolen bases to his line. Brett Hoover didn’t get a hit but drew a walk and scored two runs, while Letteer went 1-for-2 with two free passes, an RBI, and two runs scored.

Kelso (10-6) will host North Thurston on Monday.

