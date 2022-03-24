3A Baseball: Kelso finishes strong to drop Evergreen

VANCOUVER — Kelso worked through some early empty frames to close out strong and beat Evergreen 6-2 on Thursday to pick up another 3A Greater St. Helens League win.

“Really proud of how the guys handled some adversity today,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “Evergreen outplayed us the first four innings of this game. But to come back in the last three innings and play the way we did was awesome to see.”

The Hilanders were held scoreless in those first four innings of Thursday’s matchup, falling behind 1-0 after the Plainsmen brought a run home in the third.

But the Hilanders figured things out as the game wore on, finally breaking through for two runs in the fifth inning when pitcher Jackson Toms doubled to centerfield to score Easton Marshall and Hunter Letteer to give the Scotties a 2-1 advantage.

Evergreen answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game 2-2, but the Hilanders responded with four runs in the sixth, highlighted by an RBI double off the bat of Brett Hoover to score Zeke Smith followed by an Easton Marshall triple to score Hoover.

Toms led the charge at the dish with his fifth inning double, finishing 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Hoover finished 2-for-4 with an RBI of his own and a run scored and Marshall went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to help drive Kelso’s approach at the plate.

“Easton Marshall, Brett Hoover, and Jackson Toms all had big at bats for us today and had huge timely hits which helped us blow the game open in the latter innings,” Parsons said.

Toms got the start on the mound for Kelso and went six full innings. In his work on the rubber Toms allowed two runs on six hits and balanced his walk to strikeout ration with five of each.

Zeke Smith closed things out with a hitless seventh inning to cap the win for Kelso.

“First and foremost great job to our arms today,” Parsons said. “Both Jackson Toms and Zeke Smith were great today and gave us a great chance to win. We’re still working on attacking the zone to limit some of those walks, but overall we should be able to win any game that we only give up two runs in.”

Kelso (3-2, 3-0 league) was scheduled to make up Wednesday’s rainout with Prairie on the road Friday before heading to Union on Monday.

“Any league win is always great in our minds,” Parsons said. “But like I tell the guys, this game is over and now we turn the page to Prairie tomorrow.”

