3A Baseball: Kelso falls in pitcher’s duel against Mountain View

CAMAS — Kelso squared off with Mountain View under the lights at Union High School on Thursday, but the Hilanders fell just shy of the Thunder in a 4-2 loss that serves as their first 3A Greater St. Helens League loss of the year.

The Hilanders brought a run home in each of the first two innings to take a 2-0 lead on the Thunder. Ben Muraski got the Hilanders going with an RBI single to score Brett Hoover in the first, then Riley Kirk added to the lead in the second on a single to right that scored Zeke Smith.

But the Hilanders couldn’t keep the runs flowing and Mountain View held them scoreless for the final five frames.

The Thunder grabbed one back in the bottom half of the second, then took the lead with a two run third before adding an insurance run in the fifth.

Carter Gaston got the start on the mound for the Hilanders and went the distance, tossing six innings while allow four runs on seven hits. When Mountain View wasn’t sneaking hits past the Hilander defense, Gaston was sitting them down on strikes more often than not with 12 strikeouts to just three walks on the game.

“Carter Gaston battled all night, only giving up four runs,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “We just couldn’t get the bats going to help him out.

Mountain View’s Jaden Rippelmeyer matched Gaston’s complete game with one of his own, holding the Hilanders to seven hits while retiring 15 Hilanders by strikeout.

“Credit to Mountain View’s arm for having us fooled all game long," Parsons said. "We talk about making adjustments on the fly and we just didn’t do that tonight. Striking out 15 times is a tough pill to swallow.”

Kelso (5-4, 3-1 league) is off for spring break and will take on Heritage at home on April 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.