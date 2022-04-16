3A Baseball: Kelso drops Mountain View in five

VANCOUVER — Kelso took to the diamond for the first time in two weeks at Mountain View and had a double-digit lead after just two innings and gave up just one hit in a 13-1 rout in five innings of 3A Greater St. Helens League play.

Kelso’s last game was on March 31, where they lost to the same Thunder team 4-2. The Hilanders were sure to not have a repeat performance this time around.

The Hilanders put up a four spot in the opening frame to shake off any spring break rust in a hurry. Jackson Toms got things started with a double that score Easton Marshall before Ben Muraski singled home Hunter Letteer. Cale Franzen laced a double to left field to score Toms and Muraski and give the Hilanders a 4-0 advantage.

Kelso was even better in the third with a pair of dingers to prove it. Letteer singled to left to score another pair, then Toms hit a three-run bomb to extend Kelso’s lead to 9-0.

Zeke Smith joined in on the fun with a two-run homer of his own and Kelso was sitting pretty up 11-0 after just two innings of play.

“(The home runs) were huge momentum swingers for us,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said.

Kelso added another pair in the top of the fifth on a hit-by-pitch and a walk before finally relenting and allowing the Thunder to score in the bottom of the fifth.

Carter Gaston looked sharp on the mound, tossing the first two innings without allowing a hit and striking out three. Muraski then took over and gave up the Thunders’ lone hit while fanning four. Smith closed the door in the fifth, allowing one run on a wild pitch.

“All pitchers tonight were great at attacking the zone and forcing contact,” Parsons said. “Being able to score 11 runs in the first two innings allows us to save some arms to compete next week and develop some guys.”

Toms finished the day 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead Kelso at the dish. Smith, Franzen and Letteer each had a hit and two RBIs for the Hilanders.

Kelso (6-4, 4-1 league) was on the road on Saturday to take on Capital at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

