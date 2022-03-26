3A Baseball: Kelso downs Prairie with big fifth in Gaston's return

VANCOUVER — Kelso pushed its way past 3A Greater St. Helens League foe Prairie 7-3 on Friday thanks to a four-run fifth inning that put the Hilander lead out of reach.

“Great team win all around and great league win for the guys,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “We need to win league games and we came in ready to do that tonight.”

Kelso ace Carter Gaston made his season debut in the win, allowing five hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings of work. Gaston struck out seven Falcon hitters and walked four in his return to the mound.

“Having Carter Gaston Back as a starting was a huge momentum push for the guys,” Parsons said. It was awesome to see him back out on the mound doing his thing again after injury.

Ben Muraski closed things out for the Hilanders and didn’t allow a hit after taking over for Gaston in the fifth.

Muraski also got the Hilanders started at the plate, knocking in Brett Hoover with a single to right field to bring in the first run of the game.

“Muraski came up with a big single in the first to put us on the board which was great for our energy throughout the rest of the game,” Parsons said.

The Hilanders added to the lead with two runs in the fourth after Carson Ryf scored on a wild pitch and Zeke Smith later scored on an error to put the Scotties ahead 3-0.

Prairie took two runs back in the bottom half, but Kelso came back with four more in the fifth, highlighted by a double from Hoover that scored Smith and Connor Wesemann.

Hoover finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Hilanders. Ryf, Wesemann, Hunter Letteer and Easton Marshall all knocked in runs on the day for the Hilanders.

“Hoover and Marshall have been a great 1-2 punch at the top of the order and they just continue finding ways on base,” Parsons said.

Kelso (4-2, 3-0 league) will be back on the road on Monday against 4A Union.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.