3A Baseball: Kelso bats, Rader’s arm conspire to wreck Evergreen

KELSO — The Hilanders completed the sweep over Evergreen on Thursday and they needed just five innings to do it. Playing on their home field for the first time in three weeks the Kelso baseball team put Evergreen away 12-1 in 3A Greater St. Helens League action.

Canyon Rader went the abbreviated distance on the hill for the boys in blue and gold. He allowed just one run on five hits while striking out ten batters.

“Canyon Rader was fantastic tonight. He didn’t have his best stuff but still battled all night” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said.

The Hilanders were sure to give Rader a cushion to work with, and they did it right away by scoring two runs in the first inning and adding six more in the second. The home team didn’t stop there, plating a run in all four of their turns at at bat, including a three spot in the fourth to end the game early.

“Great team win tonight. It’s awesome to score in every inning that we play,” Parsons said. “The guys had great approaches and it paid off in the long run.”

Free passes helped to grease the wheels for Kelso as they put up just nine hits to score a dozen runs. Brett Hoover led the way with three hits, a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs.

”Brett Hoover was great tonight, going 3-for-3 with three hard hit balls,’ Parsons said. “Ben Muraski was also very good at the plate with three RBIs and a couple hits.”

Jackson toms added a double, a walk, two runs and three RBIs, and Easton Marshall plated two runners with one hit.

“We were very competitive at the plate tonight and it was great for the guys. and kept them out of the game the entire time,” Parsons noted.

Kelso (8-6, 6-2 league) is scheduled to host Heritage at noon on Saturday at LCC’s David Story Field.

