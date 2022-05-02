3A Baseball: Gaston goes the distance, Kelso clinches second in league with win

KELSO — The Kelso baseball team turned another Carter Gaston gem and sufficient bit of timely offense into a huge 3A GSHL win, beating Prairie 3-2 at Rister Stadium.

The win, in Kelso’s league finale, wraps up second place in the 3A GSHL for the Hilanders, giving them home field advantage in the first round of the District III/IV tournament on Saturday. They’ll host the fifth seed out of the South Sound Conference for one more game at Rister.

It’s awesome to see the guys battle in their last game on home turf for the regular season,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “These guys definitely earned the home playoff game on Saturday, and we are eager to get into the postseason.

On his senior day, Gaston took the ball and gave the Hilanders just about everything he could. The Kelso ace allowed one hit in the top of the third and another to lead off the fourth, but shut the Falcons down completely for the first six innings as his teammates built him a lead to work with. Gaston struck out nine, and only allowed two Falcons into scoring position in the first six frames.

“Carter Gaston was phenomenal,” Parsons said. “He’s been great for us all year, and it’s awesome to see him come out on senior night and be dominant.”

But going into the seventh up 3-0, he hit his first real snag. A walk — Gaston’s second of the game — put the leadoff man aboard, a fielding error made it two on with one out, and a comebacker got an out but moved both runners up. The first runner came home on a passed ball, and while Gaston rolled an easy grounder for the second out, another run came in to make it 3-2.

That emptied the bases and let Gaston reset, but the longer inning got his pitch count to the point that he could only face one more before being pulled.

“We had Jackson Toms ready to go, but we have so much confidence in Carter to get the job done, and he totally got after it,” Parsons said.

It took six more pitches, but Gaston ended things with a flourish in the form of one more strikeout, sealing the win.

With the way that the top of the seventh went, the two runs of insurance Kelso got in the bottom of the sixth turned out to be crucial. Easton Marshal got the frame started with a single, stole second, and went to third on a wild pitch. That set the table for Riley Kirk, who singled Marshal home. Kirk was thrown out on the bases, but Brett Hoover got to scoring position a two-base error, and Hunter Letteer drove him in with a single to make it 3-0.

Letteer scored the day’s opening run in the third, getting hit by a pitch, going to third on a Jackson Toms double, and scoring on a wild pitch. He, Toms, and Marshall all had two-hit days to lead the Hilanders.

Before moving on to the postseason, Kelso (12-7, 9-3) will play one more regular-season contest, at Timberline on Wednesday.

