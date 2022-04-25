3A Baseball: Bullpen day, big fourth inning lifts Kelso over North Thurston

KELSO — After a busy week Kelso got a chance to breathe easier back at home in a non-league matchup against North Thurston on Monday, and the Hilanders used a big fourth inning to drop the Rams 6-3.

“We played five games last week and with that being said, our arms are a little short,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “So we’re trying to get everyone in the bullpen to just get some innings and come out here and compete.”

Kelso cleared the pen and was sharp from top to bottom, throwing three pitchers on the mound who allowed just four hits to the Rams for the game.

Zeke Smith got the start on the mound and gave up just one run, but a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk gave the Rams a 2-0 lead.

Kelso responded with a pair of runs of their own in the home half of the opening frame on single from Jackson Toms that knocked in Hunter Letteer and Ben Muraski to even the score a 2-2.

That clap back left the Hilanders' skipper happy.

“Just situational hitting and understanding when guys are in position we’ve just got to put the ball in play somewhere and make them throw it across,” Parsons said of Kelso’s approach at the plate. “We put together some really good swings today so it’s good to see from the guys.”

Connor Wesemann took over on the hill for Smith in the second inning and tossed a scoreless frame before allowing a hit and a run in the third inning to give the Rams a 3-2 lead.

After Wesemann stopped the bleeding and got out of the third, Sean McFarland took over for the fourth and blanked the Rams the remainder of the game, tossing four innings of two-hit baseball with a strikeout and a walk.

“Sean McFarland coming in in the fourth there and throwing zeros the rest of the game, that’s huge,” Parsons said. “It’s awesome to see from him in his final year here.”

After McFarland took over on the bump the Hilanders responded by waking up at the dish. Canyon Rader singled to lead off the inning, then stole second. McFarland moved Rader to third with a single to left before he scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 3-3.

Riley Kirk kept it going for Kelso, battling with two strikes on him and popping an opposite way single to right field between the first and second basemen to bring in McFarland and Zach Ruwaldt, giving the Hilanders their first lead of the game at 5-3.

“We spent a lot of time talking about hunting fastballs early in the count and Riley comes up there with a big two-strike swing and puts a ball into right field,” Parsons said.

After working a walk to get on base, Easton Marshall scored an insurance run on an error to give Kelso its 6-3 lead. It was an advantage McFarland ensured would never be threatened.

“All game I thought we squared the ball up really well,” Parsons said. “I thought there was a couple times when they made really good plays defensively, but I don’t think we gave away very many at bats at the plate.”

Toms and Kirk both tallied big hits for the Hilanders with a pair of RBIs to lead the charge at the plate and Muraski finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.

After the non-league win Parsons was left looking at it as a positive step for his team. Aside from getting his bullpen some more work on the mound, he had his eyes on intangibles as the Hilanders begin to eye the postseason

“I know the RPI doesn’t mean as much as it used to, but it’s always awesome to get the chance to come out and compete against teams in the north,” Parsons said. “When we go to the bi-district, that’s the league that we’re playing. Those guys, Capital, Timberline, Gig Harbor.”

Kelso (11-6, 8-2 league) has now won five games in a row as they look to close out strong in 3A Greater St. Helens League play, starting with a road matchup with Prairie at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

