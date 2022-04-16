3A/4A Softball: Kelso rolls over Camas

KELSO — The Kelso softball team picked up a big win over 4A Camas at Tam O’Shanter Park on Friday, dropping the Papermakers 15-4 in five innings thanks to a lopsided third frame in favor of the Hilanders.

“It was a great team win because everybody got in the game and everybody was accepting their roles,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “It was nice to see.”

The Hilanders led 3-2 after the first two innings thanks in large part to a shot to the wall by Kaci McNew that resulted in an RBI triple in the second. But the Hilanders woke up the bats in the third and took advantage of some Camas errors to the tune of nine runs to build their lead to 12-2.

“Good base running on our part. Overthrows and being aware of the situation…they see the ball and a lot of it’s on their own,” Sorensen said in reference to his team taking full advantage of the errors.

Eight of Kelso’s nine hitters came around to score in the inning and Lexi Grumbois rounded the bags twice after reaching on an error then belting a triple before Kaydence Mackin knocked her in thanks to an error.

Freshman Paityn Mackin got the start in the circle for the Hilanders and helped spark the big inning at the plate with a two-RBI single.

The Hilanders outburst at the plate can be attributed to the poor weather of the past week. Without a dry field to play on the Hilanders got to work indoors.

“I have to credit my assistant coach (David Mackin),” Sorensen said. “He works with them at practice. We had a lot of cage time because of the weather…I do the soft tossing and he’s critiquing, making adjustments and it’s working.”

The Hilanders totaled 12 hits to the Papermakers’ five in the blowout win.

Paityn Mackin tossed all five innings for the Hilanders, allowing four earned runs on those five hits while striking out four and walking four in the complete game.

Grumbois finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored to help drive the offensive outburst for Kelso. Sydney Parsons had two RBIs herself and finished 1-for-2 as well to help the Hilanders.

The win marks the second straight run-rule victory for the Hilanders after downing R.A. Long 13-3 before spring break, and the Hilanders think it might be the turning point they’ve been looking for.

“Definitely we can (build off the win),” Sorensen said. “Especially when it comes down to our 3A competition. That’s who we want to beat to better our league standings and maybe get in the playoffs at the end of the season. It was definitely a confidence builder, especially at the plate today.”

Kelso (3-8, 0-5 league) will get back to 3A Greater St. Helens League play against Evergreen at 4 p.m., Monday, at home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.