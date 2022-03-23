3A/4A Softball: Kelso ripped by Skyview

VANCOUVER — Very little at all went well for the Kelso softball team Wednesday, which ran into a 4A buzzsaw in Skyview and came back north stinging from a five-inning, 20-0 loss.

“That’s the best high school team I’ve seen in quite awhile,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “They’re gonna go places.”

The Storm put up crooked numbers in all four innings it came to the plate, and did the bulk of its damage in a 14-run second inning where it batted around twice.

Kelso’s pitchers allowed 12 free passes — nine walks and three hit batters — and its defense made four errors. Skyview racked up 10 hits, including three home runs.

“We just had a hard time throwing strikes, and when we did, they didn’t have any trouble hitting them,” Sorensen said.

Meanwhile, Skyview freshman Maddie Milhorn struck out 10, and only allowed two hits — both to Kaydence Mackin.

“She was throwing between 60 and 65 miles per hour,” Sorensen said. “She’s the real McCoy.”

Kelso (1-3) is scheduled to host Prairie on Friday for its home opener.

